ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bucs pass rusher not impressed with Chiefs upgraded offensive line

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7XFS_0iFMptum00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday Night Football will feature a rematch of Super Bowl LV when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers dominated the last meeting in the championship game by a score of 31-9, and the Bucs looked unstoppable defensively.

The Chiefs entered that game with a decimated offensive line and the following offseason, addressed it by adding Joe Thuney, Orlando Brown Jr., Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey.

But Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who had one of three sacks on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said he is not impressed with the upgrades.

“I really don’t think its to much of a difference. I think we have a lot of favorable matchups. I think we have an opportunity to really dominate the game. We got an opportunity to really impose our will as pass rushers and edge rushers this game. We can really have a coming out party.”

How the improved Chiefs defense stacks up with the Bucs revered defense

Despite feeling an advantage over the Chiefs’ offensive line, the two-time Super Bowl champion knows the threat that is Mahomes, who drew the praise of many with his play in their last matchup.

“Hopefully we wont have to cover for a long time because the pressure is getting there, but we know he’s a playmaker. He’s gonna make guys miss and he’s gonna extend the plays and try to make a play,” Barret said. “If we can get him on the ground when we get a first opportunity and not let him make us miss, it will help our defense a lot.”

The Bucs and Chiefs kick off at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football as both teams look to win their third game of the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
City
Tampa, FL
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Smith
KSN News

Firefighter injured in Garden City fire

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A firefighter is recovering after being injured in a fire in Garden City Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the Garden City Fire Department says it happened around 9:45 a.m. when crews were called to a home in the 900 block of 9th St. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
KSN News

Police say Wichita shooting victim is not helping with case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man is in a Wichita hospital after someone shot him early Tuesday morning. Police went to the 1400 block of North Pinecrest around 3:45 a.m. to investigate the report of a shooting. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. EMS took him to the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy