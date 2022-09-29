Bucs pass rusher not impressed with Chiefs upgraded offensive line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday Night Football will feature a rematch of Super Bowl LV when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers dominated the last meeting in the championship game by a score of 31-9, and the Bucs looked unstoppable defensively.

The Chiefs entered that game with a decimated offensive line and the following offseason, addressed it by adding Joe Thuney, Orlando Brown Jr., Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey.

But Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who had one of three sacks on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said he is not impressed with the upgrades.

“I really don’t think its to much of a difference. I think we have a lot of favorable matchups. I think we have an opportunity to really dominate the game. We got an opportunity to really impose our will as pass rushers and edge rushers this game. We can really have a coming out party.”

Despite feeling an advantage over the Chiefs’ offensive line, the two-time Super Bowl champion knows the threat that is Mahomes, who drew the praise of many with his play in their last matchup.

“Hopefully we wont have to cover for a long time because the pressure is getting there, but we know he’s a playmaker. He’s gonna make guys miss and he’s gonna extend the plays and try to make a play,” Barret said. “If we can get him on the ground when we get a first opportunity and not let him make us miss, it will help our defense a lot.”

The Bucs and Chiefs kick off at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football as both teams look to win their third game of the season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.