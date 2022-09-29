ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful weekend in the college football world. Week 5 of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with several games between ranked teams. Georgia and Alabama both played tight contests, with the Bulldogs barely escaping...
