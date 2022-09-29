MIDDLEBURY — The trouble for the Middlebury Union High School football team began with the opening kickoff vs. visiting Essex on Friday evening. Hornet kicker Charlie Bowen boomed the ball over the head of the Tiger returners, who figured it would bounce into the endzone. But the ball rolled to a stop at the MUHS 2-yard line, where a Hornet cover man downed it to possess it for his team; after all, it had gone more the 40 yards further than the required 10.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO