Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
Liverpool v Rangers: Champions League – live
Liverpool are out of sorts. How will they fare against their visitors from Glasgow? Join Scott Murray to find out
BBC
Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam
A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Lowry's Going to the Match: Mayor wants export ban put on £8m work
A mayor has called for an export ban to be placed on a Lowry painting valued at £8m to allow time for a campaign to buy it for his city "to gather momentum". Going to the Match is to be auctioned by the Professional Footballers' Association charity later in October.
BBC
RB Leipzig v Celtic in Champions League: German club searching for identity
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Wednesday, 5 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website & app. Just 105 days after RB Leipzig lifted their first major trophy, the man who guided them to that elusive achievement, Domenico Tedesco, was sacked. The former...
UEFA・
BBC
Parents hope for answers over Willerby schoolgirl's death in France
The parents of a 12-year-old girl who drowned on a school trip to France say they hope a court hearing will provide answers about her death. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, was swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when a pontoon overturned. She later died in hospital.
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
Comments / 0