ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam

A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
TENNIS
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Laverne
BBC

Lowry's Going to the Match: Mayor wants export ban put on £8m work

A mayor has called for an export ban to be placed on a Lowry painting valued at £8m to allow time for a campaign to buy it for his city "to gather momentum". Going to the Match is to be auctioned by the Professional Footballers' Association charity later in October.
POLITICS
BBC

RB Leipzig v Celtic in Champions League: German club searching for identity

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Wednesday, 5 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website & app. Just 105 days after RB Leipzig lifted their first major trophy, the man who guided them to that elusive achievement, Domenico Tedesco, was sacked. The former...
UEFA
BBC

Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97

The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy