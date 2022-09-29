Read full article on original website
Mom turns in 15-year-old wanted in Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
15-year-old charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder after a string of shootings in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said the charges stem from two shootings on North Belvedere Boulevard and one shooting on Angelus Street. Along with...
Teen charged in death of 15-year-old Millington girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington police have charged a teen with reckless homicide for the shooting death of a friend. Seth Walls, 18, is being bars for the September shooting that claimed the life of 15-year-old Haley Reedy. The Millington Central High School sophomore was found dead at a home on Cedar Creek Drive and police […]
Teens arrested after Southaven police chase
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
Sister searching for her brother’s killer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
Rape kit update: Hundreds of suspects convicted or charged as investigations continue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pertinent evidence in thousands of rape cases sat in storage for decades allowing violent criminals to walk free and strike again. Memphis police are still trying to find hundreds of suspects, but the city council stopped wanting to hear about their progress. Until last week. The Memphis Police Department gave the the […]
Child injured following shooting in Downtown, police say
MEMPHIS, TN. — A child is injured after a shooting in Downtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5:24 p.m. in the 400 block of Vance Avenue. The gunfire erupted in front of a church. MPD said one child was found and taken...
Man shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police (MPD). The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on E. Raines Road. MPD said the victim was pumping gas when two men tried to rob him. The victim fought back and...
AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
Man arrested after Covington shooting
UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar, mpd says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar. Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday. According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.
One shot in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
Four people died due to car crashes in Memphis within two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people in Memphis died in the span of two days after they were hit by a car. The deaths are bringing to light how often these types of wrecks happen. “I think reckless driving, but also selfish driving and just trying to get...
MPD finds man dead in a yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
Man shoots woman to death with rifle after fight, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for firing several rifle shots, killing a woman on a balcony, and hitting several apartments. On Sep. 26 at approximately 6:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a fight at the Creekside Meadows Apartment complex, near the Memphis airport. When...
2 dead, 1 injured in Norris Road crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died following a car accident in South Memphis Monday night. The two-car crash happened on Norris Road near I-240 around 9:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim later died from their injuries at the hospital. A third person was taken to Regional One in […]
1 Day Later: Neighbors Reflect on Devastating Kirby Station Fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two East Memphis apartment buildings went up in flames over the weekend. The Memphis Fire Department deemed the buildings a total loss, now a community is working to figure out what’s next. A day after 8-units severely burned at the Kirby Station Apartment complex in...
wmot.org
13 of 26 Tennesseans charged in Jan 6 U.S. Capitol riot have now pleaded guilty
(Mike Osborne) — A Tennessee man agreed to a plea deal this past week after being arrested on nine charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Of the 26 Tennesseans charged following the 2021 insurrection, Memphis area resident Ronald Sandlin was charged with the largest number of crimes.
localmemphis.com
Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
