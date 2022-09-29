ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WREG

Mom turns in 15-year-old wanted in Midtown shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen charged in death of 15-year-old Millington girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington police have charged a teen with reckless homicide for the shooting death of a friend. Seth Walls, 18, is being bars for the September shooting that claimed the life of 15-year-old Haley Reedy. The Millington Central High School sophomore was found dead at a home on Cedar Creek Drive and police […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Sister searching for her brother’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after Covington shooting

UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

One shot in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

MPD finds man dead in a yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 dead, 1 injured in Norris Road crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died following a car accident in South Memphis Monday night. The two-car crash happened on Norris Road near I-240 around 9:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim later died from their injuries at the hospital. A third person was taken to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
GERMANTOWN, TN

