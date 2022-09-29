City Council last night capped a nearly year-long planning process by officially adopting the main concepts presented in a new strategic plan for downtown Columbus. The new plan, which replaces one produced in 2010, calls for new housing at all price points, expanded retail and entertainment options, a more activated riverfront, more trees and greenspace, and improved mobility options, including carving out space on downtown’s wide streets for bikes, buses and pedestrians.

