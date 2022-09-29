Read full article on original website
Related
Snail darter removed from endangered species list
KODAK, Tenn. — A fish listed as an endangered or threatened species for decades was officially removed from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and dozens of conservation partners celebrated the snail darter’s recovery and removal from...
Local Florida native to gather supplies for hurricane survivors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although Elizabeth Dressel has been living in Knoxville for nearly twenty years, she still calls Florida home. She's been in contact with friends and relatives in her hometown and said she had to do something because of all the damage. "I was just at Fort Myers...
WBIR
State's first Hispanic trial court judge
Judge Sanchez will serve as the state's first Hispanic trial court judge. He was appointed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to take the place of Kyle Hixon.
UTK faculty reject 'divisive concepts' law and embrace teaching about inequalities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state law targeting classroom conversations is seeing pushback from professors at the University of Tennessee. House Speaker Cameron Sexton introduced House Bill 2670 back in February. The General Assembly passed the bill and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed it into law in April. It targets "divisive concepts," preventing teachers in Tennessee from bringing up certain ideas in the classroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to help communities impacted by Hurrican Ian in Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The hurricane's center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island...
As crews prepare to help in Florida, more women are training to work on power lines in East Tennessee
ONEIDA, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, more women are climbing up power lines and are finding work in a field that was traditionally staffed almost exclusively by men. Three women are training at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to learn how to properly work on the infrastructure that keeps the lights on in homes across the area. By now, Haley Comer, 21, is learning how to lift a 250-pound transformer up a power pole using a pully system.
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
'A force to be reckoned with' | Tennessee leaders, musicians react to the death of Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian could bring some rain to East TN as it continues on path toward the Carolinas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Category 4 hurricane that slammed into the Florida Coast Wednesday is regaining some of its strength as it approaches the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian made a second landfall as a Category 1 hurricane between Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina on Friday. It brought high winds, flooding and major storm surge across the state of Florida Wednesday and is doing so again once.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Florida prepares as Hurricane Ian strengthens
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the Caribbean. It could reach major hurricane status has it makes landfall in Cuba Monday night. Ian is expected to move through the eastern Caribbean and make landfall in Florida on Tuesday. Those in the Keys and Western Florida could see heavy rain, storm surge and hurricane-force winds. Rain totals are possible from 4 inches to 15 inches, causing flooding to be a major concern.
After storms—watch out for scams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — East Tennesseans are stepping up to help residents in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian barrels across the state. But if you want to help through donations, be careful. There will inevitably be scammers creating fake charities to take advantage of your generosity during natural disasters, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hector Sanchez tapped to become Knox County judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County prosecutor has been tapped to become a Criminal Court judge. Gov. Bill Lee's office announced Wednesday afternoon that Lee was picking Hector Sanchez to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Kyle Hixson to become a state appeals court judge. Sanchez, an...
TWRA: Part of East Tennesee hunting area closed until Oct. 4 due to illegal baiting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said part of a hunting area in East Tennessee is closed until October 4 because of illegal baiting activity. They said that an area near Chandley Farms in the Rankin Bottoms Wildlife Management Area was closed because of illegal baiting. The TWRA said signs have been posted in the area — from the railroad crossing on Industrial Road upstream to Chandley Farms.
TN Secretary of State warns about mail scam that appears to require people pay for a "UCC-1" statement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Secretary of State announced that people should be cautious when receiving official-looking mail. This time, the scam is targeting most Tennesseans by asking them to pay for a copy of a "UCC-1 financing statement" filed against them. The letter asks for a $107 payment...
KCSO: Former Knox Co. Schools employee arrested as fugitive for charge involving minor in Kentucky
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to deputies. Zachariah Albaba was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office for felony fugitive from justice for a crime involving a minor in Kentucky, according to KCSO.
Heading on a trip during fall break? Here's how you can save some money
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fall break is coming soon for many students in East Tennessee. With gas prices still high, alongside steep hotel prices and plane tickets— traveling can cost a small fortune. If you are road-tripping, pack a cooler with sandwiches, drinks and snacks. Stopping for food can...
10Explores: Alum Cave Bluffs
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has trails, vistas and drives for outdoor adventurers of any skill level. The higher elevations hold sweeping views of the mountains and are popular spots for finding fall foliage around October. One notable...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0