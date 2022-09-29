ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WBIR

Snail darter removed from endangered species list

KODAK, Tenn. — A fish listed as an endangered or threatened species for decades was officially removed from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and dozens of conservation partners celebrated the snail darter’s recovery and removal from...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

UTK faculty reject 'divisive concepts' law and embrace teaching about inequalities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state law targeting classroom conversations is seeing pushback from professors at the University of Tennessee. House Speaker Cameron Sexton introduced House Bill 2670 back in February. The General Assembly passed the bill and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed it into law in April. It targets "divisive concepts," preventing teachers in Tennessee from bringing up certain ideas in the classroom.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

How to help communities impacted by Hurrican Ian in Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The hurricane's center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island...
FLORIDA STATE
WBIR

As crews prepare to help in Florida, more women are training to work on power lines in East Tennessee

ONEIDA, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, more women are climbing up power lines and are finding work in a field that was traditionally staffed almost exclusively by men. Three women are training at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to learn how to properly work on the infrastructure that keeps the lights on in homes across the area. By now, Haley Comer, 21, is learning how to lift a 250-pound transformer up a power pole using a pully system.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Hurricane Ian could bring some rain to East TN as it continues on path toward the Carolinas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Category 4 hurricane that slammed into the Florida Coast Wednesday is regaining some of its strength as it approaches the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian made a second landfall as a Category 1 hurricane between Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina on Friday. It brought high winds, flooding and major storm surge across the state of Florida Wednesday and is doing so again once.
FLORIDA STATE
WBIR

Florida prepares as Hurricane Ian strengthens

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the Caribbean. It could reach major hurricane status has it makes landfall in Cuba Monday night. Ian is expected to move through the eastern Caribbean and make landfall in Florida on Tuesday. Those in the Keys and Western Florida could see heavy rain, storm surge and hurricane-force winds. Rain totals are possible from 4 inches to 15 inches, causing flooding to be a major concern.
FLORIDA STATE
WBIR

After storms—watch out for scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — East Tennesseans are stepping up to help residents in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian barrels across the state. But if you want to help through donations, be careful. There will inevitably be scammers creating fake charities to take advantage of your generosity during natural disasters, according...
FLORIDA STATE
WBIR

Hector Sanchez tapped to become Knox County judge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County prosecutor has been tapped to become a Criminal Court judge. Gov. Bill Lee's office announced Wednesday afternoon that Lee was picking Hector Sanchez to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Kyle Hixson to become a state appeals court judge. Sanchez, an...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TWRA: Part of East Tennesee hunting area closed until Oct. 4 due to illegal baiting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said part of a hunting area in East Tennessee is closed until October 4 because of illegal baiting activity. They said that an area near Chandley Farms in the Rankin Bottoms Wildlife Management Area was closed because of illegal baiting. The TWRA said signs have been posted in the area — from the railroad crossing on Industrial Road upstream to Chandley Farms.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

10Explores: Alum Cave Bluffs

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has trails, vistas and drives for outdoor adventurers of any skill level. The higher elevations hold sweeping views of the mountains and are popular spots for finding fall foliage around October. One notable...
TRAVEL
