Saugatuck, MI

WOOD

Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish pride in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Dinner made easy with Crafted Market Signatures from Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Meijer is dedicated and committed to bringing the community fresh and delicious ingredients to accommodate to our ever so busy lifestyles. They have introduced a new product line that is available in the deli section titled Crafted Market Signatures by Meijer. The new product line features several different mealtime options encompassing all sorts of delicious dinner options. The ready to heat meals are located by the deli in the grab and go case. Each of these meals is precooked and prepared fresh in house daily for your enjoyment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GR Chamber hosting 12th Annual EPIC Awards Gala

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that west Michigan is home to so many great businesses. The Grand Rapids Chamber is honoring twenty five of most exceptional businesses right here in the region across nine different award categories at the 12th Annual EPIC Awards Gala later this month.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Couture for a Cure fashion event helps a great cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Couture for a Cure is Grand Rapids’ premiere fashion event — and it’s all for a great cause of supporting important research and programs at the Van Andel Institute. This year’s intimate event will feature a one-of-a-kind fashion show by Leigh’s, along with a special look at the Fall/Winter 2022 collection from world-renowned Italian brand Max Mara. Artistry™ skincare and makeup will grace the runway, with opportunities for guests to experience these on-trend products at the Artistry™ beauty bar. Although this year’s event is sold out, there are plenty of ways to get involved — including VAI’s Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory gala on Thursday, Oct. 27!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Volunteers add 200 trees to Grand Rapids' canopy

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Dream 18: Hawkshead Links' 10th hole

About a mile from Lake Michigan north of South Haven is an Arthur Hills gem that’s the 10th stop on the Dream 18. The par-4 10th hole at HawksHead Links is 396 yards from the back tees and 360 from the blues. (Oct. 3, 2022) Dream 18: Hawkshead Links’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Heinz Orthodontics offers positive patient experiences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a new expert on our team that we want to introduce you to today! Heinz Orthodontics is our Orthodontic Expert and has 2 Grand Rapids area locations – Rockford and Kentwood. They also offer various treatments, flexible hours and payment plans for patients. Dr. Jeff Heinz joins us today to tell us about what they offer in terms of treatment and how they create a positive experience for patients!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 100322

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Emmanuel Hospice is looking for volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice is a non-profit, community-based hospice provider that serves a 50 mile radius from its Grand Rapids office wherever patients call home and they’re always looking for the community to get involved. Volunteers bring crucial services patients and their families and right they’re in need of volunteers in two service areas:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Authorities: Missing teen likely with NY man

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Local student leaders pave the way for a brighter tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Each year, students who make up the YAC (Youth Advisory Council) through the Ionia Intermediate School District, come together with several local schools at Camp Roger. The initiative is for students to implement various leadership skills to create a better community. Students are then given the opportunity to use these skills throughout the West Michigan community to make a positive impact. Click the video above to see the Ionia ISD’s new commercial featuring local student leaders.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Wings Over Muskegon 2023 - History Captured The Muskegon Channel Way

Yankee Air Museum announced Wings Over Muskegon Air Show is coming to the Muskegon County Airport in July 2023. The following video has everything you need to know about Wings Over Muskegon Air Show 2023 as well as the 1944 US Army Air Corp. Douglas C-47 Skytrain - "Hairless Joe" - while we take you for a ride to fly over Muskegon and Lake Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Vigil remembers domestic violence victims

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Wyoming man arrested in Mexico charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, MI

