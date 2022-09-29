Read full article on original website
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish pride in Grand Rapids
A weeklong celebration of Polish heritage in Grand Rapids got underway Sunday afternoon with the raising of the Polish flag outside Diamond Hall. (Oct. 3, 2022) Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish pride …. A weeklong celebration of Polish heritage in Grand Rapids got underway Sunday afternoon with the...
Dinner made easy with Crafted Market Signatures from Meijer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Meijer is dedicated and committed to bringing the community fresh and delicious ingredients to accommodate to our ever so busy lifestyles. They have introduced a new product line that is available in the deli section titled Crafted Market Signatures by Meijer. The new product line features several different mealtime options encompassing all sorts of delicious dinner options. The ready to heat meals are located by the deli in the grab and go case. Each of these meals is precooked and prepared fresh in house daily for your enjoyment.
GR Chamber hosting 12th Annual EPIC Awards Gala
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that west Michigan is home to so many great businesses. The Grand Rapids Chamber is honoring twenty five of most exceptional businesses right here in the region across nine different award categories at the 12th Annual EPIC Awards Gala later this month.
Couture for a Cure fashion event helps a great cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Couture for a Cure is Grand Rapids’ premiere fashion event — and it’s all for a great cause of supporting important research and programs at the Van Andel Institute. This year’s intimate event will feature a one-of-a-kind fashion show by Leigh’s, along with a special look at the Fall/Winter 2022 collection from world-renowned Italian brand Max Mara. Artistry™ skincare and makeup will grace the runway, with opportunities for guests to experience these on-trend products at the Artistry™ beauty bar. Although this year’s event is sold out, there are plenty of ways to get involved — including VAI’s Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory gala on Thursday, Oct. 27!
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish heritage in West Michigan
The annual Polish cultural celebration “Pulaski Days” is back in West Michigan after getting canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers add 200 trees to Grand Rapids' canopy
Grand Rapids’ Southtown neighborhood is a little greener, thanks to roughly 200 volunteers. (Oct. 1, 2022) Volunteers add 200 trees to Grand Rapids’ canopy. Legally blind Army veteran continues to serve with …. It’s the final day of Art Prize!. US Preventive Task Force recommends all adults...
Dream 18: Hawkshead Links' 10th hole
About a mile from Lake Michigan north of South Haven is an Arthur Hills gem that’s the 10th stop on the Dream 18. The par-4 10th hole at HawksHead Links is 396 yards from the back tees and 360 from the blues. (Oct. 3, 2022) Dream 18: Hawkshead Links’...
Heinz Orthodontics offers positive patient experiences
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a new expert on our team that we want to introduce you to today! Heinz Orthodontics is our Orthodontic Expert and has 2 Grand Rapids area locations – Rockford and Kentwood. They also offer various treatments, flexible hours and payment plans for patients. Dr. Jeff Heinz joins us today to tell us about what they offer in terms of treatment and how they create a positive experience for patients!
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 100322
Clear with scattered frost developing, but not as widespread. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Clear with scattered frost developing, but not as widespread. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Restaurant works to raise awareness about alopecia. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 100422. Storm Team 8 forecast on...
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Emmanuel Hospice is looking for volunteers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice is a non-profit, community-based hospice provider that serves a 50 mile radius from its Grand Rapids office wherever patients call home and they’re always looking for the community to get involved. Volunteers bring crucial services patients and their families and right they’re in need of volunteers in two service areas:
Meet Christi, a perfect pup searching for her forever home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids has the perfect candidate. Meet Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized, mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel!. Christi has been with the rescue for several months. She...
Norton Shores man creates 'smart trees'
Ricky LaFever says he often thinks outside the box, but recently decided to put his idea inside of a tree.
Authorities: Missing teen likely with NY man
Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area who is believed to have left home with a man from New York. (Oct. 3, 2022) Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area who is believed to have left home with a man from New York. (Oct. 3, 2022)
Local student leaders pave the way for a brighter tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Each year, students who make up the YAC (Youth Advisory Council) through the Ionia Intermediate School District, come together with several local schools at Camp Roger. The initiative is for students to implement various leadership skills to create a better community. Students are then given the opportunity to use these skills throughout the West Michigan community to make a positive impact. Click the video above to see the Ionia ISD’s new commercial featuring local student leaders.
Wings Over Muskegon 2023 - History Captured The Muskegon Channel Way
Yankee Air Museum announced Wings Over Muskegon Air Show is coming to the Muskegon County Airport in July 2023. The following video has everything you need to know about Wings Over Muskegon Air Show 2023 as well as the 1944 US Army Air Corp. Douglas C-47 Skytrain - "Hairless Joe" - while we take you for a ride to fly over Muskegon and Lake Michigan.
Vigil remembers domestic violence victims
People are gathering on the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids Monday evening to honor those killed in domestic violence cases. (Oct. 3, 2022) People are gathering on the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids Monday evening to honor those killed in domestic violence cases. (Oct. 3, 2022) Restaurant works to raise...
Wyoming man arrested in Mexico charged with murder
A man who was arrested in Mexico has been brought back to metro Grand Rapids to be charged with murder. (Oct. 3, 2022) Wyoming man arrested in Mexico charged with murder. A man who was arrested in Mexico has been brought back to metro Grand Rapids to be charged with murder. (Oct. 3, 2022)
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
Family of BB gun victim hopes proposed bill will save lives
Deven Free, 13, died just over a year after his family said he was struck by a BB gun while playing outside with other boys at a mobile home park. (Oct. 3, 2022) Family of BB gun victim hopes proposed bill will …. Deven Free, 13, died just over a...
