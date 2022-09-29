Read full article on original website
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Is that the best Arizona’s got? Maybe, and that’s alright
The Arizona Wildcats may have reached their ceiling Saturday night. The UA looked good in a 43-20 win over Colorado, a night that included a program record-tying six touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden de Laura and outstanding performances from Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer, Tetairoa McMillan and Michael Wiley. Arizona amassed 673 yards of total offense while allowing the Buffaloes to collect just 340, created a turnover and never trailed.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Oregon week
Arizona has alternated wins and losses this season. And while the opponent each week has played a role in that, there’s something to be said about what, if anything, the Wildcats have learned from each performance and used it to prepare for the next game. That was the mindset...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
By the time his UA career is over, Tetairoa McMillan figures to collect quite a few awards. But you never forget your first. The highly touted wide receiver has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 43-20 win over Colorado, in which he had five catches for a career-high 90 yards and a touchdown.
Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after 0-5 start to season
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).
azdesertswarm.com
Jayden de Laura ties single-game school TD pass record as Arizona rolls past Colorado
It’s been a long time since Arizona had a game where the outcome was never in doubt, and it was a win, even if the offense left some points on the field and the defense tried to keep things interesting. The Wildcats gained its most yards in more than...
azdesertswarm.com
No. 2 catcher in class of 2024 Emma Kavanagh commits to Arizona softball
Once upon a time, it was rare to find a player on the Arizona softball roster who didn’t play her prep ball in the state of California. These days, the best players aren’t necessarily from the West. Take Extra Inning Softball’s No. 2 catcher and No. 7 overall player Emma Kavanagh, who announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona tight end Alex Lines leaves program
With all of the huge numbers that Arizona’s offense put up on Saturday night, it may have been hard to notice that a staple of that unit for the past year and a half was absent. Turns out that wasn’t a one-time thing. UA coach Jedd Fisch confirmed...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball falls to Oregon in straight sets
Two days after beating Oregon State in straight sets, Arizona volleyball was on the losing side of a sweep Sunday. The Wildcats fell to No. 13 Oregon in three sets, 19-25, 18-25, 13-25 at Matthew Knight Arena. Arizona (11-4, 1-3 Pac-12) looked composed out of the gate, jumping to a...
4 intriguing head coach candidates for Colorado Football
Colorado football has finally moved from head coach Karl Dorrell and here are four candidates the Buffaloes should strongly consider. Another week and another head coach is fired in college football as Colorado football has finally moved on from Karl Dorrell after an ugly 0-5 start to the season. Colorado...
azdesertswarm.com
The development of Cate Reese’s leadership will be an X-factor for Arizona women’s basketball
As Arizona women’s basketball prepares for the new season with seven newcomers, the biggest question about fifth-year forward Cate Reese is her recovery from surgery to repair a shoulder separation after last season. The second is how her leadership will impact a team that’s integrating such a large group.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football Power 5 head coach reportedly fired following latest lopsided loss
The coaching carousel is spinning earlier than normal in 2022. Starting things off was Nebraska’s firing of Scott Frost in early September, followed more recently by Herm Edwards at Arizona State and Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech. On Sunday, another P5 coach was relieved of his duties, as Colorado...
CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing
Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate. "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU. The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
CNBC
Denver's most expensive home lists for $28.9 million and features a stunning charred wood treatment
A modern residence just outside of Denver listed Monday for $28,888,888, which makes it the most expensive home for sale in the metro area. Much of the facade is clad in sustainably sourced Radiata Pine, torched using a traditional Asian technique that turns the wood charcoal black. The estate, which...
CU students scared after shooting feet from campus
Boulder Police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 12th Avenue and Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.
This Is Colorado's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Centennial State.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
4 Colorado bourbon bars named ‘Best in the West’
If you are a bourbon enthusiast looking to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month with a pour, Colorado has four of the best bourbon bars in the west, according to The Bourbon Review.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
