Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Is that the best Arizona’s got? Maybe, and that’s alright

The Arizona Wildcats may have reached their ceiling Saturday night. The UA looked good in a 43-20 win over Colorado, a night that included a program record-tying six touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden de Laura and outstanding performances from Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer, Tetairoa McMillan and Michael Wiley. Arizona amassed 673 yards of total offense while allowing the Buffaloes to collect just 340, created a turnover and never trailed.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Oregon week

Arizona has alternated wins and losses this season. And while the opponent each week has played a role in that, there’s something to be said about what, if anything, the Wildcats have learned from each performance and used it to prepare for the next game. That was the mindset...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

By the time his UA career is over, Tetairoa McMillan figures to collect quite a few awards. But you never forget your first. The highly touted wide receiver has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 43-20 win over Colorado, in which he had five catches for a career-high 90 yards and a touchdown.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

No. 2 catcher in class of 2024 Emma Kavanagh commits to Arizona softball

Once upon a time, it was rare to find a player on the Arizona softball roster who didn’t play her prep ball in the state of California. These days, the best players aren’t necessarily from the West. Take Extra Inning Softball’s No. 2 catcher and No. 7 overall player Emma Kavanagh, who announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona tight end Alex Lines leaves program

With all of the huge numbers that Arizona’s offense put up on Saturday night, it may have been hard to notice that a staple of that unit for the past year and a half was absent. Turns out that wasn’t a one-time thing. UA coach Jedd Fisch confirmed...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball falls to Oregon in straight sets

Two days after beating Oregon State in straight sets, Arizona volleyball was on the losing side of a sweep Sunday. The Wildcats fell to No. 13 Oregon in three sets, 19-25, 18-25, 13-25 at Matthew Knight Arena. Arizona (11-4, 1-3 Pac-12) looked composed out of the gate, jumping to a...
CORVALLIS, OR
FanSided

4 intriguing head coach candidates for Colorado Football

Colorado football has finally moved from head coach Karl Dorrell and here are four candidates the Buffaloes should strongly consider. Another week and another head coach is fired in college football as Colorado football has finally moved on from Karl Dorrell after an ugly 0-5 start to the season. Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing

Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate.  "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU.  The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
COLORADO STATE

