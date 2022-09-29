Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Paranormal Circus Experience Is Coming To This Bucks County, PA Mall
The Paranormal Cirque is BACK in the area for an extremely limited time!. The event is called The Paranormal Cirque and it was just at the Quaker Bridge Mall this past July, but it has a new home for 2 weekends this spooky season!. This week, from October 6th through...
This Lambertville, NJ Halloween House Is Celebrating it’s 24th Spooky Season
If you’re looking for events that will get you into the Halloween season, you will definitely want to check out this house in Lambertville, NJ. There are always plenty of Halloween and haunted events that you can go to during October, but I’m positive that 99% of them are not free. I saw a few TikToks from locals who have sworn this is a must-see attraction in downtown Lambertville.
Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ
This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
Is Halloween on Thompson Street in Bordentown, NJ Back for 2022?
Spooky season just got a whole lot better in the area. Oh, I'm excited about this. It looks like Halloween on Thompson Street in Bordentown will be back for 2022. Yay. I was mindlessly scrolling on Facebook and saw the hint that the famous local street would be decorating for Halloween once again.
Fall comes alive Oct. 1 at epic New Jersey festival
Veggies on a stick. Gourmet hot dogs. Pumpkin ice cream drizzled with cinnamon sugar and a cream cheese glaze. Mini hay bales and handmade whiskey barrel cutting boards. Local bands. Vendors. Fun stuff for kids to do. Yes, fall is coming to life in my town of Flemington with the...
It’s Back! Haddonfield Fall Fest Returns After 3 Years on Oct 8!
It's BACK! One one of the most fun South Jersey fall festivals is making its triumphant return in October. After a 3-year hiatus in the midst of the pandemic, the Haddonfield Fall Festival is back on Saturday, Oct 8, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m! The event will take place between Haddon Ave. and Potter St.
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
NJ beer drinkers will enjoy this Witch-Craft Festival in October
HAMMONTON — You don’t have to practice witchcraft to attend the Witch-Craft Broos and Spirits Festival happening in Hammonton on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. From the producers of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, this savory haunting experience at the Paradise Lake Campgrounds on Route 206 and West Mills Road, will be held each of the two nights from 7 to 11 p.m.
Nightmare Arts gallery in Mount Holly, NJ showcases the spooky year-round
MOUNT HOLLY — The seeds of what has grown into the "horror gallery" Nightmare Arts in this Burlington County township were planted in 2016 with an interactive troupe known as The Undercover Unit. That group still is at the center of what Nightmare Arts owner Tony Slade, a horror...
This Beloved Flemington NJ Restaurant to Close Permanently Oct. 14
Inflation has claimed another locally owned-and-operated business. Platform One & CTO Catering, located at 41 Rte. 12, Flemington NJ has announced that it will permanently shutter its doors effective 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct 14. They posted the unfortunate news on their Facebook page a few days ago:. The post...
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
Mochinut Donut Shop Coming Soon to Princeton, NJ
These are donuts like no other. Just got word from NJ.com that a new donut shop is coming soon to Princeton and several other New Jersey towns. Mochinut is the name of the shop. It's a growing specialty donut chain that's about to expand quite a bit in our area (there's already one in Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, PA).
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
MUST SEE: Man eats 44 pork roll sandwiches in 10 minutes
It happened this weekend at RiverFest 2022 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. A man named Geoffrey Esper who didn’t even grow up with the Jersey delicacy (he’s from Massachusetts) scarfed down 44 pork roll sandwiches in 10 minutes to win the Case’s Pork Roll Eating Championship. No word on saltpepperketchup.
Where To Celebrate National Drink Beer Day In Mercer County, NJ
Today is a national holiday we all need to sit down and celebrate today in style. September 28 is National Drink A Beer day, and what a perfect holiday to land on a Wednesday!. Whether you knew it or not, every September 28th is “National Drink A Beer Day” and everyone is encouraged to celebrate! After getting home from a long day at work in the middle of the week, you’re totally going to want to relax and drink an iced cold beer (you can have a cocktail too, I won’t tell anyone).
This “Home of the Hottest Trends” Retailer Just Opened in Wayne NJ
Have you ever seen a cool toy, gadget, food, makeup item etc., and thought "I've gotta have that"? Not particularly because you need it - just because you want it. If so, you might want to check this place out!. According to NJ.com, Showcase, a retail store that sells all...
Authorities Search for Answers After Hopewell, NJ Fire
The Hopewell community is mourning the loss of a historic home in the township, according to a Hopewell Township Police Department press release. Early yesterday morning (Thursday, September 29) around 2:30am a fire ripped through the Walker House on Woosamonsa Road. There were no injuries. No one was in the house at the time of the fire.
