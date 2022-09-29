ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

94.5 PST

This Lambertville, NJ Halloween House Is Celebrating it’s 24th Spooky Season

If you’re looking for events that will get you into the Halloween season, you will definitely want to check out this house in Lambertville, NJ. There are always plenty of Halloween and haunted events that you can go to during October, but I’m positive that 99% of them are not free. I saw a few TikToks from locals who have sworn this is a must-see attraction in downtown Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ

This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Fall comes alive Oct. 1 at epic New Jersey festival

Veggies on a stick. Gourmet hot dogs. Pumpkin ice cream drizzled with cinnamon sugar and a cream cheese glaze. Mini hay bales and handmade whiskey barrel cutting boards. Local bands. Vendors. Fun stuff for kids to do. Yes, fall is coming to life in my town of Flemington with the...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ beer drinkers will enjoy this Witch-Craft Festival in October

HAMMONTON — You don’t have to practice witchcraft to attend the Witch-Craft Broos and Spirits Festival happening in Hammonton on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. From the producers of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, this savory haunting experience at the Paradise Lake Campgrounds on Route 206 and West Mills Road, will be held each of the two nights from 7 to 11 p.m.
HAMMONTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Mochinut Donut Shop Coming Soon to Princeton, NJ

These are donuts like no other. Just got word from NJ.com that a new donut shop is coming soon to Princeton and several other New Jersey towns. Mochinut is the name of the shop. It's a growing specialty donut chain that's about to expand quite a bit in our area (there's already one in Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, PA).
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

MUST SEE: Man eats 44 pork roll sandwiches in 10 minutes

It happened this weekend at RiverFest 2022 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. A man named Geoffrey Esper who didn’t even grow up with the Jersey delicacy (he’s from Massachusetts) scarfed down 44 pork roll sandwiches in 10 minutes to win the Case’s Pork Roll Eating Championship. No word on saltpepperketchup.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Where To Celebrate National Drink Beer Day In Mercer County, NJ

Today is a national holiday we all need to sit down and celebrate today in style. September 28 is National Drink A Beer day, and what a perfect holiday to land on a Wednesday!. Whether you knew it or not, every September 28th is “National Drink A Beer Day” and everyone is encouraged to celebrate! After getting home from a long day at work in the middle of the week, you’re totally going to want to relax and drink an iced cold beer (you can have a cocktail too, I won’t tell anyone).
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Authorities Search for Answers After Hopewell, NJ Fire

The Hopewell community is mourning the loss of a historic home in the township, according to a Hopewell Township Police Department press release. Early yesterday morning (Thursday, September 29) around 2:30am a fire ripped through the Walker House on Woosamonsa Road. There were no injuries. No one was in the house at the time of the fire.
HOPEWELL, NJ
