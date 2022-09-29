ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

New Jersey Monthly

State Theatre New Jersey Offers the Best of Broadway—Much Closer to Home

The historic State Theatre New Jersey, located in the heart of New Brunswick’s Arts District, is home to central New Jersey’s largest nonprofit performing arts center. The theater recently completed significant renovations and is celebrating its centennial season with a spectacular lineup of Broadway shows and performers, concerts, comedians, dance performances, international orchestras, family shows and much more.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

