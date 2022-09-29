$300K bail set for Thibodaux man accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — On Thursday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of committing sex crimes involving a juvenile. According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, 45-year-old Barry Brown was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators say that Brown had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage victim whose age and gender were not disclosed. The sheriff’s office was able to get warrants for the following:

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Indecent behavior with a juvenile

Oral sexual battery

Brown was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and his bail is set at $300,000.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.