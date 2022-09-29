ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$300K bail set for Thibodaux man accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile

By Michaela Romero
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — On Thursday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of committing sex crimes involving a juvenile. According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, 45-year-old Barry Brown was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators say that Brown had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage victim whose age and gender were not disclosed. The sheriff’s office was able to get warrants for the following:

  • Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Carnal knowledge of a juvenile
  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile
  • Oral sexual battery

Brown was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and his bail is set at $300,000.

