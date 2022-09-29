Read full article on original website
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat for Mets Tuesday in Game 1
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Guillorme will grab a seat for the front end of Tuesday's twin-bill, but he figures to be back for the later contest. Jeff McNeil will cover the keystone while Tyler Naquin starts in left field and hits eighth.
James McCann joining Mets' bench in Tuesday matinee
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Tomas Nido will catch for Carlos Carrasco and hit ninth. McCann will likely be back behind the plate for Game 2 of the doubleheader.
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Monday
The Chicago Cubs will start Yan Gomes at catcher for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will handle catching duties and bat eighth Monday while Willson Contreras takes the night off. Gomes has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 8.3 fantasy points against the Reds.
Pirates' Ben Gamel not in Monday lineup
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Ben Gamel in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will take the night off while Diego Castillo starts at first base and bats seventh against the Cardinals. Gamel is batting .232 with a .697 OPS this season, with 9...
Tyler Naquin in right field for Mets in Game 1 Tuesday
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Naquin will enter the lineup to play right field and hit eighth. Jeff McNeil will move to second base in place of an idle Luis Guillorme.
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 10/4/22
In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
Javier Baez starting Monday night for Tigers
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Baez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Baez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Cleveland's Amed Rosario hitting second on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians utility-man Amed Rosario is starting in Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Rosario will take over the shortstop position after Gabriel Arias was moved to third base, Jose Ramirez was named Cleveland's designated hitter, Oscar Gonzalez was aligned in right field, and Will Brennan was benched. In...
Tyrone Taylor starting for Milwaukee on Saturday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Taylor for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Yasmani Grandal in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Grandal is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Grandal for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Jose Iglesias not in Rockies' Sunday afternoon lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Iglesias is being replaced at shortstop by Ezequiel Tovar versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 463 plate appearances this season, Iglesias has a .294 batting average with a .714 OPS, 3 home runs,...
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
James McCann in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Charlie Morton. Our models project McCann for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Diego Castillo in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Castillo for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Harold Castro in lineup Monday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Castro is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Castro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.7...
Michael Toglia in Rockies' lineup on Sunday
Colorado Rockies Michael Toglia is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toglia is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Toglia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.5 FanDuel points.
Alex Verdugo starting for Red Sox Monday night
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Verdugo is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Verdugo for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Miguel Rojas sitting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rojas is being replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. JJ Bleday and Peyton Burdick are also exiting the lineup. In 502 plate appearances this season, Rojas...
J.P. Crawford leading off for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
