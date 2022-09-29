We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some actors make it big in Hollywood as children, there's a different level of fame afforded to those born into royalty. When then-Prince Charles of Wales dated, proposed to, and got married to the young and dazzling Diana Spencer, the press and members of the paparazzi followed the princess like she was a prized possession. The hounding behavior and flash of cameras didn't stop when she was pregnant with Prince William or Prince Harry. Diana's two young sons were her pride and joy, as evidenced by the heartwarming photos and videos of the three of them riding roller coasters, walking to school, and embracing after days apart. And while Diana made her dedication to her sons clear, her time with them was tragically cut short when she died in 1997.

