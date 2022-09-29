Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian is the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, but she's just as famous as her older sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. In fact, Khloé has won over fans who have watched her on the family's reality TV shows like "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and "The Kardashians." Khloé comes from a prominent family as her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., made a name for himself when he became part of O.J. Simpson's defense team during the former NFL star's infamous murder trial (via Biography). After finding fame on reality television, Khloé gained attention for her relationship with NBA player Lamar Odom.
As a star of the TLC reality series "Counting On," Jill Duggar Dillard gamely perpetuated the narrative that life as a Duggar daughter was all sunshine and family togetherness. Now she is free to tell her own story without camera crews and editors, and her fans are just fine with that. In fact, she has positioned herself as a woman able to speak her truth after years of living in a restrictive household. Still, that doesn't mean her life is perfect, and a recent social media post has poignantly brought home that fact.
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
From Judy Garland's tragic demise to the conservatorships of Amanda Bynes and Britney Spears, it's clear the "child star curse" is real. Nevertheless, some former child stars continue to enjoy a near-unfathomably lavish lifestyle. Somewhere in between the extremes, however, there is a sweet spot — where, for a few former child stars, the work remains steady and notable, yet one can take a yoga class without triggering the paparazzi.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some actors make it big in Hollywood as children, there's a different level of fame afforded to those born into royalty. When then-Prince Charles of Wales dated, proposed to, and got married to the young and dazzling Diana Spencer, the press and members of the paparazzi followed the princess like she was a prized possession. The hounding behavior and flash of cameras didn't stop when she was pregnant with Prince William or Prince Harry. Diana's two young sons were her pride and joy, as evidenced by the heartwarming photos and videos of the three of them riding roller coasters, walking to school, and embracing after days apart. And while Diana made her dedication to her sons clear, her time with them was tragically cut short when she died in 1997.
Elon Musk is abandoning his legal battle to back out of buying Twitter by offering to go through with his original $44 billion bid for the social media platform. The mercurial Tesla CEO made the offer in a letter to Twitter, Musk disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Chip and Joanna Gaines have renovated hundreds of homes over the years, both on their own and on the hit show, "Fixer Upper," which now airs on Magnolia Network. Over the years, the duo has done everything from start-from-scratch new builds to extensive renovations for clients. With this large sample...
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Smartwatches can be a fun way to keep track of messages, reminders, and more. According to the Pew Research Center, 21% of the United States population uses wearables like fitness trackers such as Fitbits and smartwatches — almost a quarter of the population.
There's no recipe better for must-see reality television than family conflict, and TLC's "Welcome to Plathville" definitely delivers. The first season in 2019 focused on the marriage of Kim and Barry Plath, who raised their nine children in rural Georgia. Their kids were not only homeschooled, but were so sheltered that they had never watched TV or tried soda. As the kids continued to grow up on-screen, they began to rebel against their parents. By Season 4 of "Welcome to Plathville," Kim and Barry announced their intention to divorce, and the strained relationship between Kim and Olivia — the wife of Kim and Barry's oldest son Ethan — continued to be a large part of the plot as it has since the beginning.
After a lifetime of preparation, King Charles III finally ascended the British throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Insider confirms the new sovereign will have a coronation around a year after the queen's passing, but Charles automatically took over as her eldest living child. Considering Her Majesty was in power for a whopping 70 years, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, it's a major change for Britons.
Hairstyles come and go, and sometimes a new haircut is thrown into the mix. And sometimes, a new style makes its way back into our lives. Ever hear of the wolf cut or the mullet?. The mullet cut has been around in one form or another for centuries, according to...
Mindfulness meditation is a method many people utilize to help combat the anxiety, negativity, and ever-racing thoughts in their minds. According to News Medical, the first documented meditation dates back to 1500 B.C. in India, in a practice called Vedantism within the Hindu tradition. Some historians believe meditation was also practiced in Taoist China and Buddhist India between 600 and 500 B.C. The cultural practice of meditation and mindfulness in ancient history involved tapping into the depths of the mind to promote concentration, increase knowledge, and experience freedom and salvation.
After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have settled into a new life in California. "They have a big support network there ... It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria," a source told Vanity Fair of the couple's U.S. life.
