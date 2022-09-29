Read full article on original website
pgjonline.com
Gas Starts Flowing to Poland Through New Baltic Pipe Pipeline
(Reuters) — Gas started flowing to Poland through the new Baltic Pipe pipeline from Norway via Denmark and the Baltic Sea on Saturday morning, Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said. The pipeline is at the center of Poland's strategy to diversify its gas supplies away from Russia that began...
gcaptain.com
Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines
By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
marinelink.com
More U.S. LNG Heads to Europe Despite Output Constraints
U.S. producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) boosted exports to Europe in September even as a plant outage kept overall shipments below the average for the first eight months of 2022, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday. A June fire at the United States' second-largest exporter Freeport LNG has the...
marinelink.com
Drones Seen Near North Sea Gas Field, Danish Police Say
Danish police have over the weekend received reports of drone activity near the Roar gas field in the North Sea, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday. The Roar field is next to Denmark's largest gas field, Tyra, both of which are operated by TotalEnergies. Denmark has, like some other countries...
marinelink.com
Anemoi, CHI ink Wind Ship Tech Pact
Anemoi Marine Technologies, a provider of Rotor Sails to the shipping industry, reached an agreement with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co (CHI), a Chinese shipbuilding organization with nine yards and 7.5m dwt of annual production capability, whereby CHI customers will have the option to install Anemoi's Rotor Sails on newbuild vessels or retrofit during dry dock. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies can offer a turnkey installation solution to customers.
China Wants New Partners For Its Moon Missions As Its Relationship With Russia Cools
The war in Ukraine creates a rift between two erstwhile lunar partners
Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
marinelink.com
Argeo Charters Argeo Searcher Vessel
Argeo, a Norwegian autonomous underwater vehicle provider, has signed a 5-year bareboat contract for the vessel Argeo Searcher (former Ocean Pearl), with an option to purchase the vessel for $2 million after 12 months and $1 million after 27 months. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the company...
marinelink.com
Heerema Installs Tyra TEG Module in 'Heaviest Offshore Crane Lift Ever'
Dutch offshore installation firm Heerema Marine Contractors said Tuesday it had broken a world lifting record with the installation of a 17,000 metric ton TotalEnergies' Tyra TEG module in the Danish sector of the North Sea. The TEG module, described as the biggest Tyra II project topside, was installed on...
marinelink.com
Sweden Sends Diving Vessel to Inspect Leaking Nord Stream Pipelines
Sweden sent a diving vessel on Monday to the site of Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that ruptured last week following blasts in the area, to probe an incident that has added new tension to Europe's energy crisis. Europe is investigating what caused three pipelines in the Nord...
Xi Jinping's Decade in Power Brings Sharp Decline in China's Popularity
A data essay published by the Pew Research Center revealed major shifts in Western public opinion on China in the last 20 years.
Residents Told to Evacuate After North Korea Fires Missile Over Japan
Residents were warned to evacuate inside a building or underground after North Korea fired what appears to be a ballistic missile over Japan, the country’s Ministry of Defense said Monday. According to the Japanese government, the missile is believed to have been launched at 7:22 a.m. and passed through the Pacific Ocean and over Japan at around 7:29. It is unclear where the missile landed but residents in the Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures have been warned to be on alert and to notify police or fire officials if they spot any debris. According to the Japanese government, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described it as an “act that could have a serious impact on the lives and property of the people of Japan.” Authorities are investigating the area where the missile passed through to confirm whether there is any damage from falling objects and say they will collect and analyze information from the launch “thoroughly”. Japan will contact the United States and South Korea and “continue to take necessary actions in a timely and appropriate manner,” its government said.【国民保護情報】ミサイル通過。ミサイル通過。先程のミサイルは、07時29分頃、太平洋へ通過したものとみられます。不審な物を発見した場合には、決して近寄らず、直ちに警察や消防などに連絡して下さい。受信日時 4日07時42分対象地域：北海道、青森県— 首相官邸(災害・危機管理情報) (@Kantei_Saigai) October 3, 2022 Read it at Reuters
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Modi to snatch factories from China with a digital portal for end-to-end production in India
100-trillion-rupee (USD$1.2 trillion) mega project combines 16 ministries in India.
marinelink.com
Bristol Harbor Group Wins USACE IDC Contract
Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) won an Indefinite Delivery Contract (IDC) for naval architecture and marine engineering services for the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Philadelphia District, Marine Design Center. This contract continues BHGI’s partnership with the Marine Design Center (MDC). Some of the projects BHGI has worked on for the USACE include, but are not limited to, retrofits, finite element analyses, electric load analyses, vibration analyses, computational fluid dynamics analyses, as well as barge, towboat and dredge design.
marinelink.com
Under the Bridge: Heerema's Crane Vessel Thialf Enters Baltic Sea (PHOTOS)
Dutch offshore installation firm Heerema Marine Contractors said Monday its semi-submersible crane vessel had crossed the Storebaelt Bridge, known as the ‘gate to the Baltic Sea.'. "This crossing is the first time a Heerema crane vessel has accessed the region and is the result of innovative crane alterations to...
marinelink.com
Norway Posts Soldiers at Oil, Gas Plants after Nord Stream Leaks
Norway's military said on Monday it had posted soldiers to help guard major onshore oil and gas processing plants, part of a wider effort to boost security amid suspicion that sabotage caused leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines last week. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines burst on...
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
ceoworld.biz
The Ukraine War and the Shift in Russia-China Relations
Russia-China relations have always attracted the world’s attention, though they are more often than not being misunderstood. Recently, the leaders of the two countries attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2022 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the content published on the official website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese leaders put forward four suggestions for promoting cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia during the meeting.
