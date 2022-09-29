Residents were warned to evacuate inside a building or underground after North Korea fired what appears to be a ballistic missile over Japan, the country’s Ministry of Defense said Monday. According to the Japanese government, the missile is believed to have been launched at 7:22 a.m. and passed through the Pacific Ocean and over Japan at around 7:29. It is unclear where the missile landed but residents in the Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures have been warned to be on alert and to notify police or fire officials if they spot any debris. According to the Japanese government, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described it as an “act that could have a serious impact on the lives and property of the people of Japan.” Authorities are investigating the area where the missile passed through to confirm whether there is any damage from falling objects and say they will collect and analyze information from the launch “thoroughly”. Japan will contact the United States and South Korea and “continue to take necessary actions in a timely and appropriate manner,” its government said.【国民保護情報】ミサイル通過。ミサイル通過。先程のミサイルは、07時29分頃、太平洋へ通過したものとみられます。不審な物を発見した場合には、決して近寄らず、直ちに警察や消防などに連絡して下さい。受信日時 4日07時42分対象地域：北海道、青森県— 首相官邸(災害・危機管理情報) (@Kantei_Saigai) October 3, 2022 Read it at Reuters

