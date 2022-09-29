ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

WPRI 12 News

Woman injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
nbcboston.com

Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message

New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
Turnto10.com

4 people, dog escape house fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Four people and a dog escaped a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a home on Carpenter Street. Fire officials said the fire started in the basement. Four people and a dog were able to...
ABC6.com

Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
Turnto10.com

Firefighters rescue residents from burning house in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters rescued numerous residents from a house fire in New Bedford on Monday morning. The New Bedford Fire Department responded around 7:15 a.m. to a home on Tremont Street for the reported fire. The department says the fire was contained to the third floor...
Turnto10.com

John DePetro case back in court on Monday

(WJAR) — The case of radio talk show host John DePetro was back in court on Monday. A pretrial conference was held in Kent County District Court. Electronic court records show the next hearing was set for Oct. 17. DePetro is facing trespassing charges in Warwick. He was arrested...
Turnto10.com

Car strikes woman riding electric scooter in Providence

(WJAR) — A car was trying to turn on the I-95 ramp in Providence when it struck a woman riding an electric scooter on Monday afternoon. Police said the 39-year-old woman was travelling on Smithfield Ave around 2:35 p.m. on Monday. The car attempted turn onto the I-95 North ramp and struck the scooter.
Turnto10.com

Tenants of West Warwick apartments protest for better living conditions

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Tenants of a West Warwick apartment building hit their breaking point and protested on Sunday afternoon in demand of better living conditions. Current and past residents told NBC 10 News they’ve faced deplorable conditions including structural issues, major leaks, rat infestations, and lead concerns.
Turnto10.com

Man dies from injuries in I-95 rollover crash in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A Somerville man has died from his injuries following a rollover crash on Interstate 95 north that ejected six men, state police said. Police said 23-year-old Henry Augustin died at Boston Medical Center. Six men were thrown from a 2009 Ford Expedition that rolled over...
Turnto10.com

Rollover crash in Foxborough sends 6 to the hospital

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — State police are investigating after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 north in Foxborough sent six people to the hospital. Crews responded to the crash at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash involved a Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle. Six people were...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
whdh.com

Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
whdh.com

Car drives into restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
