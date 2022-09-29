Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Related
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
Woman injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket City Council to vote on whether to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office
(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council will consider removing Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office on Tuesday. A complaint against the mayor claims she is not executing her duties and ignoring measures passed by the council. At the center of those claims is a complaint dated September 6 that outlines...
nbcboston.com
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message
New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
4 people, dog escape house fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Four people and a dog escaped a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a home on Carpenter Street. Fire officials said the fire started in the basement. Four people and a dog were able to...
ABC6.com
Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters rescue residents from burning house in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters rescued numerous residents from a house fire in New Bedford on Monday morning. The New Bedford Fire Department responded around 7:15 a.m. to a home on Tremont Street for the reported fire. The department says the fire was contained to the third floor...
Turnto10.com
John DePetro case back in court on Monday
(WJAR) — The case of radio talk show host John DePetro was back in court on Monday. A pretrial conference was held in Kent County District Court. Electronic court records show the next hearing was set for Oct. 17. DePetro is facing trespassing charges in Warwick. He was arrested...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Car strikes woman riding electric scooter in Providence
(WJAR) — A car was trying to turn on the I-95 ramp in Providence when it struck a woman riding an electric scooter on Monday afternoon. Police said the 39-year-old woman was travelling on Smithfield Ave around 2:35 p.m. on Monday. The car attempted turn onto the I-95 North ramp and struck the scooter.
Turnto10.com
FBI charges Texas man in connection to Northeastern University explosion incident
(WJAR) — The FBI has announced an arrest in connection to a Northeastern University explosion incident last month. The agency says it has arrested and charged a Texas man in connection with the incident. Authorities responded to the campus of Northeastern University on September 13 when a staff member...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man found dead in cell after being accused of killing, burning mother
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in the death of his mother Friday night is now dead. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Adam Howe died of an “apparent suicide” in his cell at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Sunday.
Turnto10.com
Tenants of West Warwick apartments protest for better living conditions
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Tenants of a West Warwick apartment building hit their breaking point and protested on Sunday afternoon in demand of better living conditions. Current and past residents told NBC 10 News they’ve faced deplorable conditions including structural issues, major leaks, rat infestations, and lead concerns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Providence mom hopes for justice amid second anniversary of her son's death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been two years since 21-year-old Jacob "Jake" Lemire was shot and killed while driving near North Davis Street in Providence. His mother, Hollie, said there's not a day that goes by where she doesn't wonder who's responsible for his death. "He was happy, always...
Turnto10.com
Man dies from injuries in I-95 rollover crash in Foxborough
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A Somerville man has died from his injuries following a rollover crash on Interstate 95 north that ejected six men, state police said. Police said 23-year-old Henry Augustin died at Boston Medical Center. Six men were thrown from a 2009 Ford Expedition that rolled over...
Turnto10.com
Rollover crash in Foxborough sends 6 to the hospital
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — State police are investigating after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 north in Foxborough sent six people to the hospital. Crews responded to the crash at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash involved a Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle. Six people were...
fallriverreporter.com
Two sent to the hospital after serious crash where Rehoboth, Seekonk, and Attleboro personnel respond to scene
Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash overnight in Rehoboth. According to Sergeant Craig Forget, just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Rehoboth police were dispatched to the area of 262 Homestead Avenue for the report of a single car motor vehicle crash. Photo courtesy of Rehoboth...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
whdh.com
Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
whdh.com
Car drives into restaurant in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Route 24 crash
Massachusetts State Police responded to a deadly single-car crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning.
Comments / 1