Read full article on original website
Related
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Alleged Identity Theft and Check Fraud
The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the decedent in this investigation as Kevin Olson (64) of Chico. The decedent was discovered on September 21, 2022, by Chico Police Officers while searching a residence on Burnap Ave. The cause of his death is still under investigation. *****. On Wednesday,...
crimevoice.com
Suspects Allegedly Break into Vacant Home of Recent Arrestee
“On 9/24/2022, at approximately 2:18 pm, Chico Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. The reporting party advised that an unknown male subject was working on a vehicle in the driveway. The reporting party knew the house was unoccupied because the resident was...
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Alleged Identity Theft
Originally Published By: Roseville Police Department Facebook Page. “At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 19, Roseville Police officers stopped a car on southbound Highway 65 near Pleasant Grove Boulevard. They knew the registered owner was on probation for fraud/identity theft and had an outstanding Placer County felony warrant for probation violation.
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
krcrtv.com
Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home
CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 3:30PM, 10/2/2022:. Around 10 AM on Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run near Colusa Casino arrested
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 45 last week, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 66-year-old woman was walking south on the east shoulder of Highway 45 from the Colusa Casino just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in downtown Chico attempted stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 7:36 p.m. Friday, the Chico Police Department Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) were contacted by a citizen who claimed an unknown male subject attempted to stab him while interrupting a potential bicycle theft, said the Chico Police Department. The VIPS were conducting routine patrol and...
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested on 2 counts of arson that caused structure fire in Palermo early July
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE says that a woman was arrested on Saturday on two counts of arson that caused a structure fire in Palermo in early July. After an extensive investigation, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers served an arrest warrant and arrested Rachael Daniels at her home in Palermo.
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Butte County man's mass shooting plot, 'hit list' released
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man suspected of threatening to kill multiple people in Butte County before traveling to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Dallas Marsh, 37, has been...
Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man with knife threatens shoppers in a Chico Safeway
CHICO, Calif. - A 23-year-old man was arrested for making threats with a knife at shoppers in the Safeway on East Avenue in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to Safeway just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man was attacking people with a knife inside the store.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Failure to provide DNA, identity theft, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 13. Luana Jean Ybarra, 48, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
KCRA.com
'We're all broken': Husband, father describes loss of wife and severe injury of son in Lincoln train crash
LINCOLN, Calif. — The loss of his wife and the mother of his children is heartrending for Travis Nunes. The difficulty of watching his son – fighting for his life – is agonizing. “I can't put it into words. There's no words,” Nunes said. “Just pure loss...
KCRA.com
Placer County deputies discover human remains in Foresthill, sheriff says
Human remains were discovered in Foresthill on Wednesday morning, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office's news release. Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a call just before 7:30 a.m. near Cold Springs Drive. They later found what they said appeared to be human remains. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
4 guns, nearly 450 rounds of ammo found during home visit; felon arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Probation officers found four guns and nearly 450 rounds of ammunition during a monthly home visit in Paynes Creek last week, according to the Tehama County Probation Department. On Sept. 21, officers found a Colt single action Frontier Scout .22 magnum, a Davis Industries .22 caliber...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
Comments / 0