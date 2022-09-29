Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
numberfire.com
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tyler Naquin in right field for Mets in Game 1 Tuesday
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Naquin will enter the lineup to play right field and hit eighth. Jeff McNeil will move to second base in place of an idle Luis Guillorme.
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench in Tuesday matinee
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Tomas Nido will catch for Carlos Carrasco and hit ninth. McCann will likely be back behind the plate for Game 2 of the doubleheader.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat for Mets Tuesday in Game 1
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Guillorme will grab a seat for the front end of Tuesday's twin-bill, but he figures to be back for the later contest. Jeff McNeil will cover the keystone while Tyler Naquin starts in left field and hits eighth.
numberfire.com
Pirates' Ben Gamel not in Monday lineup
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Ben Gamel in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will take the night off while Diego Castillo starts at first base and bats seventh against the Cardinals. Gamel is batting .232 with a .697 OPS this season, with 9...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Amed Rosario hitting second on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians utility-man Amed Rosario is starting in Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Rosario will take over the shortstop position after Gabriel Arias was moved to third base, Jose Ramirez was named Cleveland's designated hitter, Oscar Gonzalez was aligned in right field, and Will Brennan was benched. In...
numberfire.com
Cavan Biggio starting Monday for Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Biggio is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Our models project Biggio for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Javier Baez starting Monday night for Tigers
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Baez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Baez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro in lineup Monday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Castro is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Castro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.7...
numberfire.com
Diego Castillo in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Castillo for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias not in Rockies' Sunday afternoon lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Iglesias is being replaced at shortstop by Ezequiel Tovar versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 463 plate appearances this season, Iglesias has a .294 batting average with a .714 OPS, 3 home runs,...
numberfire.com
James McCann in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Charlie Morton. Our models project McCann for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Pavin Smith batting sixth for Arizona Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Pavin Smith as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will start at designated hitter and bats sixth Sunday while Stone Garrett hits the bench. Smith has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.5 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Michael Toglia in Rockies' lineup on Sunday
Colorado Rockies Michael Toglia is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toglia is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Toglia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.5 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0