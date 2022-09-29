Five reasons Auburn could struggle against LSU

These things could cause trouble for Auburn against LSU.

Auburn is set to host LSU trying to beat them for the third straight year for the first time since 1993.

LSU is coming to the Plains as one of the most underrated football teams in the country. Their one loss came to Florida State in week one.

LSU is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in SEC play after beating Mississippi State in week three.

Auburn will host the battle of the Tigers for the second straight week, aiming to stay perfect in SEC play.

Let's look at five ways Auburn could struggle against LSU.

Kayshon Boutte is due for a big game Kayshon Boutte is one of the best wide receivers in the country and has been in the top ten of many 2023 NFL mock drafts. Through the first four games of the season, Boutte has been a bit of a non-factor, as he only has ten receptions for 93 yards. He missed last week's game due to the birth of his son. He will be well rested for the matchup with Auburn. With Boutte's talent, it will be hard for the Tigers to contain him the entire matchup. He is due for a monster game, and the Auburn corners need to ensure that the big game is not this week. © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Robby Ashford is pressured all game All Auburn fans know how much pressure Robby Ashford was under last week. It seemed like during every drop back, there was a defender in the backfield instantaneously. LSU has a much better front seven than Missouri, so this offensive line will need to step up. LSU is averaging 2.75 sacks per game. If the Auburn offensive line can't give Ashford some time in the pocket, that average could increase significantly. If the Tate Johnson less offensive line can provide Ashford time, Auburn will be able to hang in this game. If Ashford runs around like a deer in headlights, it will be a long night in Jordan-Hare. © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU has a dynamic quarterback Jayden Daniels has had an excellent year for LSU so far. He has 835 yards through the air and 262 yards on the ground. Daniels has six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The most impressive part of Daniel's stat line is that he has a 73% completion percentage and has not been picked off yet this season. Auburn will have to keep contain and not let Daniels pick up first downs with his legs. The corners will have to have great coverage with how accurate Daniels is passing. Daniels is an elite quarterback, and if Auburn does not game plan well, he could pick them apart. © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn is thin at quarterback Coming into the season, Auburn had four serviceable quarterbacks on the roster. Now Zach Calzada is done for the year, TJ Finley is out for a few weeks, and Robby Ashford got banged up last weekend against Missouri. Ashford will be ready to play in this game. Still, if he goes down, Auburn will have to rely on true freshman Holden Geriner who looked skittish in the pocket during his two series last weekend. It was Geriner's first game action, and there were defenders on top of him in a blink of an eye, but he did not look great. If Ashford gets banged up in this ball game, it will be tough for Auburn to win. Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

LSU has a great rushing attack So far, LSU is averaging 198 yards per game on the ground this season. We saw against Penn State, and even at times against Missouri, this Auburn team can give up some chunk plays on the ground. Jayden Daniels is their leading rusher, but they have a ton of running backs that can get the job done (LSU has scored 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the SEC). This football team's identity seems run-heavy, but there is enough balance to where Auburn has to respect the pass. If the Tigers can't stop the run, it will not be a fun night in Jordan-Hare. © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

