Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Minnesota approves over 1 million for frontline worker pay with payments starting Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that 1,025,655 Minnesotans were approved for frontline worker pay with payments expected to rollout on Wednesday. Walz says that state officials will begin sending payments October 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall. “I’m grateful...
KAAL-TV
Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay
More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
KAAL-TV
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.
KAAL-TV
Officials say Nebraska Sandhills wildfire 30% contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Progress has been made in containing a large Nebraska Sandhills wildfire where one firefighter died while fighting the flames, which also destroyed much of a popular youth campsite and threatened a small village, officials said Tuesday. The Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska’s remote Thomas County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
KAAL-TV
MN DNR urges farm machinery, off-road vehicle operators to use caution near dry vegetation
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging operators of heavy or agricultural equipment and off-road vehicles to exercise caution near dry vegetation especially during harvest season. Abnormally dry to severe drought conditions continue to persist across central and southern Minnesota, according the latest...
KAAL-TV
Closer to peak color
More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
KAAL-TV
AP Top Science News at 1:05 a.m. EDT
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
KAAL-TV
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid Ian recovery efforts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Rescuers have evacuated stunned survivors cut off by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s largest barrier island, and the state’s death toll has risen sharply amid recovery efforts. Hundreds of thousands of people are still sweltering without power in the state, days after Ian’s rampage from Florida to the Carolinas. Florida now has 47 confirmed deaths. Ian was one of the strongest U.S. hurricanes on record when the Category 4 monster smashed ashore at midweek. Many storm victims were left isolated with limited cellphone service and lacking basic amenities like water and power. As of Sunday morning, nearly 850,000 customers in Florida were still without electricity.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Grassley to join Ernst for annual Roast & Ride
(ABC 6 News) – Sen. Joni Ernst announced that Sen. Chuck Grassley and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be joining her for this year’s annual Roast and Ride. Others taking part are Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Rep. Ashley Hinson, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Randy Feenstra, and State Sen. Zach Nunn.
KAAL-TV
Nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year now open
(ABC 6 News) – Everyone remembers a favorite teacher, someone who motivates and inspires students for a lifetime. Minnesotans have the opportunity again this fall to nominate that unique educator for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Online nominations are open today through Nov. 14. The 2023 Teacher of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep in the house. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown...
KAAL-TV
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one...
Comments / 0