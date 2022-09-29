ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Florida man’s brand new $1M supercar washed away by hurricane

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2Gw5_0iFMlycD00

A Florida man revealed that his newly purchased $1 million McLaren P1 supercar was swept away during Hurricane Ian — with only 300 miles on the waterlogged odometer.

The luxury car enthusiast by the name of Ernie posted a series of images on his Instagram account, which shows the bright yellow vehicle being swept up in his flooded Naples neighborhood.

“Car went thru the garage,” he wrote in the caption.

In an earlier post, he shared a photo of the plug-in, hybrid car with its winged doors open and items stored in the tiny cargo space under the hood.

“My hurricane supply car,” Ernie wrote.

“Defintely love driving it in Race Mode,” he wrote in a post showing the sleek vehicle parked in front of a luxury home.

And in yet another post, he showed off his McLaren parked next to a white Rolls-Royce inside the garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gS6hx_0iFMlycD00
A Florida car enthusiast shared a heartbreaking image of his newly purchased $1 million McLaren P1 as it is swept away by Hurricane Ian flooding.
Instagram/@lambo9286
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Emnu1_0iFMlycD00
“Car went thru the garage,” he wrote after the supercar was seen parked alongside a Rolls-Royce amid flooding in Naples, Florida.
Instagram/@lambo9286

More than 3,800 people commented on the image of the submerged car.

“I’m so sorry, that’s heart breaking,” one user wrote.

“Stay safe, cars are replaceable,” another said in sympathy.

“Insurance job,” a third quipped.

Ernie also posted videos to his Instagram Stories showing his devastated upscale neighborhood, as well as his flooded vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hseMK_0iFMlycD00
Ernie gushed about his hybrid racer in earlier snaps from his upscale community days before the hurricane swept through.
Instagram/@lambo9286

On its website, McLaren describes the P1 as “a stunning piece of automotive design, but you won’t find any needless ornaments or frivolous styling features on it. Every surface has been designed to work, every part given the same aerodynamic consideration as if it was part of an aircraft or a Formula 1™ car.”

The twin-turbo V8 engine produces a top speed of 217 mph on dry land.

