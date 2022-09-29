ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson reveals how she lost 100 pounds 3 years ago

By Francesca Bacardi
 5 days ago

Jessica Simpson explained how she was able to lose 100 pounds with the help of a nutritionist.

The fashion designer told “Extra” that changing her diet contributed to her dramatic weight loss.

“I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right,” Simpson, 42, explained.

The “I Think I’m in Love With You” singer added that she “absolutely” feels healthy since shedding the pounds and getting back into fighting shape.

“I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually,” she told the outlet.

“I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!”

Since losing the weight, Simpson has been flaunting her fit figure in teeny bikinis and Daisy Dukes .

Jessica Simpson opened up about her 100-pound weight loss in a new interview.
The “ Open Book ” author — who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson — previously revealed in a “Today” show interview that she threw out her scale following years of fluctuating weight and body image issues.

The “Irresistible” singer has grappled with body image issues for years.
“I threw it out,” she said in April 2021, joking that it was like having an Ouija board in church. “[I have] no idea how much I weigh.”

After tossing the scale, Simpson said she learned to love her body at every size.

“I always celebrate my body. The fact that it made children is unreal,” she said of her three kids, “but you just don’t ever think you’re going to fit back into things. It’s crazy. A woman’s body is phenomenal in what it can do.”

