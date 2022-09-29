NEWS FROM THE NEST: Lady Eagles finish 14-0 for month; netters shine

Following are the latest updates from Oklahoma Wesleyan University athletics.

VOLLEYBALL GOES !4-0 FOR MONTH

For the Oklahoma Wesleyan University volleyball team, September became The Perfect Month.

Since the end of August, the Lady Eagles surged to a 14-0 record, capped by Tuesday’s sweep of Southwestern (Kan.) College, 3-0, in Kansas.

September’s flawless fling flung OKWU to a 34-1 record overall and 2-0 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

OKWU will be back home at 2 p.m. Saturday to host Saint Mary.

In Tuesday’s battle, the Lady Eagles put away Southwestern, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16, on the power of a withering assault.

The fiery fusillade consisted of 46 kills — topped by Lauren McKinney with 11, Makaila Keith with 10, Tijana Stojilijkovic with nine and Chiara Vittoni with five.

Sydney Collins and Addie Mathias tied with most assists (18); Mathias also served three aces.

OKWU — which is coached by Tracie Gillette — also cleaned up on the back end with 68 digs, topped by Andjela Micunovic with 16, Collins vile 13, Mathias with 11 and Valeria Perez with 11.

NET DIVIDENDS

OKWU made its impact felt at the KCAC fall tennis finals.

MEN: At No. 1 singles for the men, Jose Catala Ortiz powered into the championship match and finished as runner-up. Jorge Catala Ortiz powered to third place at No. 2 singles.

WOMEN: Cori Campbell rose to the runner-up honor in No. 1 singles.