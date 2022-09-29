ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What Time Will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 Premiere on Prime Video?

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1iMT_0iFMkgrk00

Tired of vacationing in Númenor? Anxious for Adar (Joseph Mawle) to attack that elf tower already? Good news! It looks like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” will finally see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) return to Middle-earth and the orcs attacking the Southlanders. Over the last few weeks, Prime Video‘s epic Tolkien adaptation has been setting up multiple storylines and now some of them are about to collide.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, during the Second Age of Middle-earth. While most of the elves believe evil has been vanquished, Galadriel is obsessed with finding Sauron. Her journey eventually takes her to Númenor, a mythic island where the humans who allied with the elves against Morgoth in the First Age live a utopian existence. With the help of the mysterious Southlander Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), Galadriel has convinced the Queen Regent of Númenor, Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), to embark on a journey to Middle-earth to face the armies of evil in the Southlands.

So what happens next? Will Galadriel and Míriel arrive in Middle-earth in time to save Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), and Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin)? You’ll have to tune into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” to find out. But when does Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” premiere on Prime Video?

WHAT IS THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER EPISODE 6 RELEASE DATE?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, September 30.

WHAT TIME WILL THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER EPISODE 5 BE ON PRIME VIDEO

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere worldwide at 12 AM ET on September 30, which is coincidentally 9 PM PT on September 29. Yes, if you live in the Central, Mountain, or Pacific time zones, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” will technically premiere on Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER ON PRIME VIDEO BASED ON YOUR TIME ZONE:

New episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drop on Prime Video at the same time for everyone in the world. That means the exact premiere time depends on what time zone you live in. Confused? Amazon has provided a sampling of premiere times in major world-wide markets:

9 PM PDT // Thursdays

12 AM EDT // Fridays

1 AM Brazil // Fridays

5 AM UK // Fridays

6 AM CEST // Fridays

9:30 AM IST // Fridays

1 PM JST // Fridays

2 PM AU // Fridays

4 PM NZ // Fridays

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE THERE OF THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER?

There are eight episodes in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. New episodes will premiere weekly on Fridays, with the season finale dropping on October 14.

HOW TO WATCH THE LORD OF THE RINGS SHOW THE RINGS OF POWER ON PRIME VIDEO:

Because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an Amazon original, you can only watch it on Prime Video, which is available for $14.99/month (or $139/year). You can also purchase a standalone Prime Video membership for $8.99 per month. A 30-day free trial is available for eligible subscribers.

If you already have Amazon Prime, then guess what? You already have Prime Video, as it is one of the many perks with membership. It’s not all free shipping!

WILL THERE BE A THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER SEASON 2?

Yep! The initial agreement between Amazon and the Tolkien estate was to produce 50 hours of television based on Tolkien’s Appendixes. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is expected to start production in the UK next month.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change

House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will the Stephen King Movie ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Be on Netflix?

You can’t have a spooky season without a Stephen King movie, and, thankfully, Netflix is providing subscribers with a new one: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is coming to Netflix on Wednesday. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, The Highwaymen), this adaptation of King’s 2020 novella tells the story of a young boy named Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) who takes a job reading out loud to an elderly billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (played by Donald Sutherland). Craig spends a significant portion of his childhood reading out loud to Mr. Harrigan, and comes to consider him a close friend....
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power

A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
MOVIES
Decider.com

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Empress’ on Netflix?

The Empress is the latest Netflix release to transport us to another era, but this time, we’re not going quite as far back as Bridgerton. The steamy historical drama follows the life of Elisabeth, the Empress of Austria, whose reign lasted from 1854-1898. The series, which is described by...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazanin Boniadi
Person
Joseph Mawle
Person
Cynthia Addai Robinson
Decider.com

What Time Will Episode 7 of ‘House of the Dragon’ Be on HBO Max?

“What is this brief, mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy?” That’s the question posed at the beginning of the preview for the next new episode of HBO’s House of the Dragon (Episode 7: “Driftmark”). The popular Game of Thrones prequel has turned into a must-see Sunday night staple, riveting fans and creating copious amounts of water-cooler moments.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Ending Explained: Did Daemon and Rhaenyra Kill Laenor?

House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” saw the funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), the taking of Vhagar, and a Targaryen royal wedding. However, what you might be most baffled by is that final shot of that guy who looks suspiciously like Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) getting on a boat with Ser Qarl Correy (Arty Froushan), who we just witnessed murdering Laenor at Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) behest. What the heck happened? Did Daemon and Rhaenyra kill Laenor? Everyone — from a devastated Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys (Eve Best) to the Valyrian...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Aegon and Helaena’s Wedding to the Merling King

A lot happens in House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark.” Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) is laid to rest, Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar and loses an eye, and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) finally sleeps with, schemes with, and gets to marry her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). But in between the fireworks on the beach and those rowdy kids almost killing each other, there were also a lot of quiet, subtle moments in House of the Dragon Episode 7. The latest installment of the HBO hit nodded at the Merling King, an upcoming family wedding, and the inside...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

George R.R. Martin Says “The Best Is Yet To Come” On HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’

With just four episodes to go until the end of the first season of HBO‘s House of the Dragon, Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has said that “the best is yet to come.” In a recent post on his blog, the writer reflected on the first half of the show’s debut season, referencing how Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have now finished playing younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent respectively (Emma d’Arcy and Olivia Cooke took over the roles in the most recent episode). “The show opened strong and has only been getting stronger,” Martin wrote. “Milly Alcock and Emily...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power#Episodes#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Prime Video#Arondir
Decider.com

‘Dahmer’ Crew Member Claims She Was “Treated Horribly” On Netflix Set

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story production coordinator Kim Alsup called out the team behind the Netflix series, revealing that she was “treated horribly” on set. She alleges that she was one of just two Black people on the set and that other crew members often called her by the other Black person’s name. “They kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5,” Alsup wrote on Twitter. “Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too.” Alsup first posted about her...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is Netflix’s ‘The Empress’ Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s The Empress is quenching the demand for royal drama following the successes of Bridgerton and The Crown – both of which are in various stages of production for their next seasons. This new historical drama premiered Sept. 29 on the streamer and follows Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” of Austria as she struggles with her royal title and the enemies it brings.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jungle’ On Prime Video, A Classic “Just One More Job” Story Set In A Near Future London

We’ve seen plenty of shows that tell their stories with a hip hop soundtrack. But we don’t think we’ve ever seen one where pertinent dialogue is given in the form of rhymes. A new British series on Prime Video has its characters rap through a lot of its dialogue, but somehow the lyrics make sense in the context of the story. JUNGLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: As we see a ’70s-era digital clock quickly running backward, a man talks to someone else on the phone, and tells him about Pemba Island, off Tanzania. The Gist: Gogo (Ezra Elliott) is looking...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Ink Master’ Drops Chaotic Twist in Exclusive Clip: “I Was Not Emotionally Prepared for This”

Ink Master has always had more than its fair share of twists and turns, but the show’s debut season on Paramount+ has an added level of straight-up chaos. Not only does Season 14 have an all-star cast of Ink Master veterans and the toughest challenges in the show’s history, it also features Dave Navarro as the Master of Chaos. His mission: take challenges from merely hard to practically impossible. In an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Ink Master, you get to see Navarro drop the bomb on the remaining artists — and, to paraphrase Creepy Jason, none of...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Lord of the Rings’: Morfydd Clark on Galadriel’s Feelings for Halbrand, Meeting Isildur, and that Mount Doom Twist

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” on Prime Video literally blew the lid off of one of the show’s most beautiful locations and gave us the show’s most thrilling battle sequences yet. After seemingly saving the Southlands from the orc armies — oops, I mean “uruk” armies; they prefer the term “uruk” — Galdriel (Morfydd Clark) and her allies realize they have been hoodwinked by the villainous Adar (Joseph Mawle). The father of the uruks gave the magical “key” Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) had been harboring to the ultimate Sauron fanboy Waldreg (Geoff Morrell) and offered...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Bad News, Rom-Com Fans: Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’ Is Ending With Season 2

Break out your biggest bottle of wine because Firefly Lane has marked its return to Netflix! The long-awaited second season hits the streamer on December 2 and will contain a whopping 16 episodes. But there’s one kicker, and it’s a big one: This will be its final season. This probably doesn’t come as a surprise to those familiar with the source material — Kristin Hannah’s book series — since it only consists of two books: Firefly Lane and its sequel, Fly Away. But, since the first season of the Netflix series only covered the first half of the first book, I...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Entergalactic’ On Netflix, An Animated Story About Two Artists Falling For Each Other That Also Introduces Kid Cudi’s New Album

Entergalactic is an animated film (which was initially set up as a series, but Netflix presents it in one 92-minute chunk) that introduces a new album by Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi. Instead of introducing the songs via a bunch of loosely connected videos, though, the album is presented through an animated story that’s a classic romcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Breakdown

Every Marvel Studios movie is an event, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feels like the event to end all events. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther opens only in theaters on November 11 and it promises to be a game-changer for the MCU. Not only will Wakanda Forever provide closure for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will also provide closure for the millions of Marvel fans mourning the sudden, unexpected loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. But Wakanda Forever will also bring with it a few new beginnings. There’s the live-action introduction of Namor, who’s about as...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ on HBO Max, in Which Superman’s Dog Woofs Up The Usual Animated Superhero Adventure

Talking-animal movies and superhero movies are a dime a dozen, but DC League of Super-Pets (now available on HBO Max, as well as to rent or buy on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video) poses a scintillating question: What if a talking-animal movie is ALSO a superhero movie, and ALSO has a pointlessly awkward title? I mean, all we need to do is make “DC” possessive and get rid of the “league of” and eliminate the hyphen, and you’ve got less of a mouthful there. An even bigger mouthful is the voice cast, which isn’t star-studded – more like it’s shoving a size 8 into a size 2 and popping all the seams. In lieu of making us suffer by listing them all, I’ll mention that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the main guy, voicing Krypto the Superdog, a.k.a. Bark Kent, Superman’s best friend, who enjoys top-billing in an animated action-comedy that hopefully delivers some laughs for DC fanpeoples and casual viewers alike.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Billy Eichner Blames “Straight People” for ‘Bros’ Box Office Flop

Who is at fault for Bros‘ less than stellar debut at the box office? According to star Billy Eichner, “straight people” may be to blame for not seeing his history-making queer rom-com. The film is “the first gay rom-com from a major studio with an openly LGBTQIA+ principle cast,” and upon its Sept. 30 release, was marked a box office flop for making 40% less than expected during its opening weekend, per The New York Times.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy