Owens Community College invites community members and prospective new students to annual open houses from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in both Perrysburg Township and Findlay, the school announced. The events will be in Veterans Hall 201 on the Perrysburg Township campus and in the Education Center 111 on the Findlay-area campus. Community members and prospective new students will have the opportunity to explore academic programs, transfer options, and more, the announcement said. At an open house, prospective students will be able to complete the admissions application, learn about tuition, financial aid and payment options as well as learn more about student life on the Toledo-area and Findlay-area campuses.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO