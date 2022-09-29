ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights Votes Down Bid To Stop Tax Dollars For Bears Stadium

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) The Arlington Heights village board is rejecting a proposal that would have banned the village from using taxpayer-funded subsidies for the construction of a new stadium and entertainment district for the Chicago Bears. The board unanimously voted down a conservative political advocacy group’s legislation last night. The Bears unveiled preliminary plans last month for a new stadium and entertainment district in the northwest suburb. Team chairman George McCaskey said they would need public money in order to move forward with the multi-billion-dollar project.
I-80 Opens Early Once Again Following Single Lane Construction

We are now half way through the single lane construction on I-80 over the Des Plaines River Bridge. On Saturday night at approximately 11 p.m., IDOT sent out a press release stating that “All lanes of westbound I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues and the ramp from Richards Street to westbound I-80 are open to traffic.” This is at least the third time in a row that construction was picked up early. The closure is supposed to go from Thursday evening to Monday at 5 a.m. This Thursday at 10 p.m. look for the eastbound lanes to close over the Des Plaines River Bridge in Joliet.
Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover

Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
