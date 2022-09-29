Read full article on original website
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
Man divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight
It's no secret that it can be difficult getting some shut eye when you're travelling, unless you're lucky enough to travel business class. But one dad has divided the internet by cradling his daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could get some presumably much-needed sleep on a plane. A...
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
Mum fumes as daughter gets ‘banned from school lunch' for not wearing her tie in class
A mum has been left fuming after claiming her daughter was refused school lunch for not wearing her tie. Joanne Mcclenaghan is one of many parents who's had uniform dramas as their kids start the new school term. The incident unfolded at South Wigston High School in Leicester last Friday, 23 September.
KIDS・
Nurse mind-blown after mum says she is mispronouncing the name of her son Liam
A nurse has taken to TikTok to share her disbelief after a mum told her she had accidentally mispronounced her son Liam's name. Lindsay, who posts under the handle @lindsey_56785678, made the name revelation in response to a video that asks TikTokers 'the most unfortunate name you've ever heard'. Have a listen:
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
Woman Devastated Husband Wants to Give Away 13-Year-Old Dog With Stomach Issues
A woman on Mumsnet is devastated after her husband told her he wants to re-home their aging dog due to the pet's emerging medical issues. On the parenting forum, the anonymous woman shared she and her husband own a 13-year-old terrier whose health has declined over several months. "She was...
PETS・
Kelly Osbourne says her friends and family judge her for choosing not to breastfeed
This week while guest co-hosting Red Table Talk, Kelly Osbourne opened up about her decision not to breastfeed. Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, says she's been on the receiving end of judgment from family and friends over her decision. "I have chosen to stay on my medication...
Woman praised after secretly giving cheating son’s dog back to his ex-wife
While lots of mums will wholeheartedly swear that their sons can do no wrong, one mum taught her son a valuable lesson about adultery by giving away his beloved pooch. Her son – who has been given the pseudonym 'Carlos' - has now moved back home after the breakdown of his marriage. She explains he got married when he was 20 and his ex-wife had a daughter, three, from a previous relationship who she still considers to be her grandchild.
I’m a Hooters girl – I had to spend $100 before even starting and there’s a strict schedule for uniforms
A FORMER Hooters girl has shared her experience working for the chain, revealing that she had to shell out $100 before she started. The $100 covered several job requirements, including her uniforms – for which she said there was a strict schedule. During a tell-all video, YouTube blogger Destiny...
The Day My Little Sister Drank Gasoline and Daddy Blamed Us
Daddy took the jug inside to the kitchen sink to wash off the grease. I sat in the living room with everyone else. After Daddy finished cleaning his hands, he set the jug, which still had two inches of fuel, on the floor right beside the water jugs. He walked into the living room and took his seat.“I fixed it,” he said waiting for us to acknowledge and congratulate him on his mechanical prowess. In reality, all he had done was remove the breather and pour gas down the carburetor, but in his mind, it was a feat to be...
Woman destroyed £800 wedding dress by setting it on fire after traumatic divorce
A woman has celebrated the end of her marriage by burning her £800 wedding dress following a messy divorce from her ex-husband. Emma Lou, 38, from Nottinghamshire, said that destroying the expensive dress has helped her to 'heal' after her 'toxic' relationship ended. The couple parted ways back in...
Wife sabotages husband’s healthy food after finding out he calls her fat and lazy behind her back
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I used to work with a woman named Patty who had a volatile relationship with her husband, Ron. For what it’s worth, Ron was not a great guy. He was very controlling over Patty, he was mean to her, and he lied to her and cheated on her, among other things.
Mum divides opinion after wanting to leave 10-year-old daughter home alone with little brother
A mum has divided the internet by wanting to leave her 10-year-old home alone with her seven-year-old brother. Taking to Mumsnet for advice, the mum explained that she is a single parent and really wants to attend a nearby exercise class. She wrote: "I really can't remember how old I...
I went to Walmart to feed my family of 14 – it came out to about $26 each for a week’s worth of food
ONE mom was able to purchase enough food to feed her family of 14 for a week for just $26 each at Walmart. TikTok channel DoughertyDozen describes itself as a foster adoptive family of 14 in New York. Often times, the mother of the family is behind the camera. Recently,...
This abandoned dog had traumatic wounds and is missing 90% of her tongue (VIDEO)
Trixie, a three-year-old pit bull, was dumped at the shelter, underweight, filthy, and covered in horrendous wounds. Her rescuers were heartbroken to find out that the ‘sweet pup’ was also missing 90% of her tongue. Thanks to the ASPCA’s special care plan which included wet food and an ice-vest for walks, Trixie thrived and found a loving home.
Teen bride tries to find happiness and reduce stress by cleaning the house after midnight
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There was a period of time in my life when I was addicted to cleaning the house after midnight. After working sixteen-hour days and filling up on greasy McDonald's food and caffeine-laden, sugar-laden Coca-Cola on the way home, I was too wired to sleep. So I cleaned.
Woman shares lolly trick that saves £40 on her food shop
With the cost of living soaring, we're all looking for ways to cut down the cost of our weekly shopping trips. One woman who uses a genius 'lolly stick trick' says her brilliant idea saves her up to £40 per week on food. Billie Hoey, 25, from Nuneaton, says...
Cat Walks into Water to Cool Down and is So Relieved When Kind People Come to Help Her
A cat walked into a water bowl to cool down, and was so relieved when kind people came to help her. About two months ago, on a scorching hot day, a caretaker of a cat colony noticed a new face who had been abandoned at the feeding location. She walked straight into a bowl filled with water, desperately trying to cool down.
PETS・
The correct number of times we should wash our hair a week
Our hair has the ability to make us both look and feel amazing - at least, when we’re having a good hair day, that is. There’s nothing worse than feeling weighed down by dry, brittle or greasy hair. But turns out that overwashing our hair could just be making matters worse for our beloved locks.
