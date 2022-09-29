ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commune#Commuting#Homegrown#Organic Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Tyla

Woman praised after secretly giving cheating son’s dog back to his ex-wife

While lots of mums will wholeheartedly swear that their sons can do no wrong, one mum taught her son a valuable lesson about adultery by giving away his beloved pooch. Her son – who has been given the pseudonym 'Carlos' - has now moved back home after the breakdown of his marriage. She explains he got married when he was 20 and his ex-wife had a daughter, three, from a previous relationship who she still considers to be her grandchild.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheDailyBeast

The Day My Little Sister Drank Gasoline and Daddy Blamed Us

Daddy took the jug inside to the kitchen sink to wash off the grease. I sat in the living room with everyone else. After Daddy finished cleaning his hands, he set the jug, which still had two inches of fuel, on the floor right beside the water jugs. He walked into the living room and took his seat.“I fixed it,” he said waiting for us to acknowledge and congratulate him on his mechanical prowess. In reality, all he had done was remove the breather and pour gas down the carburetor, but in his mind, it was a feat to be...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mary Duncan

Wife sabotages husband’s healthy food after finding out he calls her fat and lazy behind her back

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I used to work with a woman named Patty who had a volatile relationship with her husband, Ron. For what it’s worth, Ron was not a great guy. He was very controlling over Patty, he was mean to her, and he lied to her and cheated on her, among other things.
ohmymag.co.uk

This abandoned dog had traumatic wounds and is missing 90% of her tongue (VIDEO)

Trixie, a three-year-old pit bull, was dumped at the shelter, underweight, filthy, and covered in horrendous wounds. Her rescuers were heartbroken to find out that the ‘sweet pup’ was also missing 90% of her tongue. Thanks to the ASPCA’s special care plan which included wet food and an ice-vest for walks, Trixie thrived and found a loving home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

The correct number of times we should wash our hair a week

Our hair has the ability to make us both look and feel amazing - at least, when we’re having a good hair day, that is. There’s nothing worse than feeling weighed down by dry, brittle or greasy hair. But turns out that overwashing our hair could just be making matters worse for our beloved locks.
HAIR CARE
Tyla

Tyla

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy