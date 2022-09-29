Read full article on original website
Related
Bike and hike trail created within Great Bend city limits
The City of Great Bend is now among one of the few towns in Kansas to have a single-track mountain bike and hiking trail within city limits. A group of area bicyclists who maintain the Lake Barton trail, north of town, have created a path around Rotary Lake, formerly known as MacArthur Lake.
City of Great Bend still waiting on final numbers from cleanup
The big cleanup in Great Bend is over. The top vote getter in the "quality of life" vote ran from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Monday that final numbers are not in, and final costs will depend on reports from Stone Sand and Anspaugh regarding the use of the construction-sized dumpsters, as well as reports from Acme Iron and Scrap and the Barton County Landfill regarding tonnage of materials turned in.
Great Bend figuring out location to install large splash pad
When the City of Great Bend released a survey to allow citizens to rank what “quality of life” projects they would like accomplished, the top vote-getter was a city-wide cleanup. The city-wide cleanup is currently underway and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2. The item that received the second-most votes was the installation of a splash pad.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (10/3)
The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. Economic Development...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City administration recommends utility connection for GB housing development
Housing Opportunities Inc. (HOI) is planning for a housing development outside city Great Bend city limits and has requested to connect to the city's sanitary sewer. The four-phase project will be directly east of The University of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus and south of Walmart. HOI received nearly $6 million from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for the project, referred to as Cambridge Park.
Barton County tax sale scheduled for Oct. 11
Two years of preparation have led up to the Barton County tax sale on Oct. 11. The sale is typically held annually on properties with delinquent taxes after three years, but COVID-19 shut down the sale last year. County treasurer Jim Jordan said the final quarter of the year is always the busiest for his office, and this year is no exception.
With a new Great Bend police station comes new technology
James Cell has been working as the City of Great Bend’s Network Administrator for more than four years, and he said the new police station will become his biggest project since he started. Construction is underway at the intersection of 12th Street and Baker Avenue for the nearly $8.9...
Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger
Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Great Bend Senior Center raising funds for new sign
Tucked away on the east side of Great Bend, the Senior Center continues to serve the community with a variety of activities for seniors and the general public alike. In an effort to stand out a little more, the center is now sponsoring a fundraiser for the purchase of a new street sign to adorn the building located at 2005 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend.
Gauging public’s interest to have Mike Rowe as a speaker in Great Bend
Last year, a number of local organizations formed the Workforce Connections group to improve hiring, retention, recruiting and workforce culture in the Great Bend area. The group consists of representatives from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Economic Development, Barton Community College, Kansas WorkforceONE and Great Bend High School.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Is Bigger Better In Agriculture?
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, September 27, indicates a bit of stability in our area for severe and extreme drought although extreme drought has pretty much enveloped most of Barton County while things eased a tad to severe where more rain was received so not great conditions for planting wheat is an understatement. Drought conditions in North Central and Northeast Kansas are worsening. The six to ten-day outlook (October 4 to 8) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 6 to 12) indicates our area a 60 to 70% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Let’s just say wheat planting is at best dicey.
Haunted trail open to the public in Lorraine
Spooky Nights Haunted Trail would like to invite everyone to a haunted trail on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 in Lorraine, KS from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. The trail is located next to the city park at 234 Main Street. The trail is free of charge, but a free...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cop Shop (10/3)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/3) At 12:38 a.m. a narcotics violation was reported at 119 NE 60 Road. At 12:40 a.m. the K-9 was called out to 119 NE 60 Road. Utility Problems. At 7:32 a.m. utility problems were reported at A Street and Main Street in...
BERAN: 4-H enrollment time
October 2-8 is an exciting time as 4-H families across the nation celebrate National 4-H Week! Per the National 4-H website, 4-H was established as Youth Clubs in 1902 with agricultural after-school clubs focused on particular ag products such as tomatoes or corn. In 1912, these groups were referred to as 4-H Clubs in recognition of the clover pin developed in 1910. The passage of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914 created the Cooperative Extension System at USDA and nationalized 4-H. By 1914, 4-H Clubs were formed and the clover emblem was adopted. The Cooperative Extension System is a partnership of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture within the USDA, more than 100 land-grant universities and more than 3000 county offices across the nation, including all 105 counties in Kansas. Cooperative Extension combines the expertise and resources of federal, state, and local governments to meet the need for research, knowledge, and educational programs. In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us.
Great Bend High School hosts debate invitational
From Great Bend High School debate coach Kim Heath... The Great Bend High School Panther Debate Squad would like to thank everyone who helped with our annual debate invitational where about 100 debaters from 15 different schools competed in two divisions on Saturday, October 1. Our tournament was won by Hutchinson followed by Dodge City and Salina Central.
State renews $94,000 in grants for Family Crisis Center
This year the Kansas state attorney general's office is awarding more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. Grants totaling nearly $94,000 were renewed for the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend. Executive Director Kylee Graves said the funds provide for many operational costs.
Larned native comes home to care for Pawnee Valley patients
A Larned native is now caring for and treating her hometown neighbors at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. Marley Palmer, registered nurse, is performing her nurse-practitioner clinicals at PVMA, which is part of Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. Her goal is to become a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and serve as a family nurse practitioner.
🎙City Edition: IT Network Administration
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Network Administrator James Cell and IT Support Tech Josh Parks that aired Sept. 28, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Kansas Wetlands Education Center to host star-gazing event
Telescopes aimed at the Andromeda Galaxy Friday, Oct. 7 will give observers a chance to see Jupiter, Saturn, and several deep-sky Messier Objects. FHSU’s Astronomy Club, led by Dr. Jack Maseberg, associate professor of physics, and Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education will provide the use of high-powered telescopes at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center star gazing event.
Smith leads Lady Panther netters for fourth-place WAC finish
Earlier in the season the Lady Panther doubles teams were doing the scoring. The singles players have stepped up big of late, and Monday in Dodge City Lakyn Smith finished second at No. 2 singles. She accounted for three of Great Bend's four team points on the day for a fourth-place finish. Garden City scored 15 points for the Western Athletic Conference title, and Hays finished second with 10 points.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0