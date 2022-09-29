October 2-8 is an exciting time as 4-H families across the nation celebrate National 4-H Week! Per the National 4-H website, 4-H was established as Youth Clubs in 1902 with agricultural after-school clubs focused on particular ag products such as tomatoes or corn. In 1912, these groups were referred to as 4-H Clubs in recognition of the clover pin developed in 1910. The passage of the Smith-Lever Act in 1914 created the Cooperative Extension System at USDA and nationalized 4-H. By 1914, 4-H Clubs were formed and the clover emblem was adopted. The Cooperative Extension System is a partnership of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture within the USDA, more than 100 land-grant universities and more than 3000 county offices across the nation, including all 105 counties in Kansas. Cooperative Extension combines the expertise and resources of federal, state, and local governments to meet the need for research, knowledge, and educational programs. In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO