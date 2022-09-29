ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

1051thebounce.com

It’s National Consignment Day! 10 Great Metro Detroit Consignment Stores

It’s National Consignment Day! Anyone who’s ever thrifted knows the feeling of finding a designer item at an unbeatable price. Metro Detroit is home to some of the best consignment stores around, where you can find high-end pieces without breaking the bank. Here are ten of the best consignment stores in Metro Detroit, in no particular order.
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great spots for breakfast in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and nothing elevates it quite like an array of hash browns, eggs and sausage. From fluffy pancakes to veggie-packed omelets, Ann Arbor breakfast spots have it all. Here are five great ones to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series

Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the U.S.

It’s corn maze season, which is always a good thing. Going to a corn maze is just an autumn appropriate-activity that is hard to pass up. As it turns out Michigan has two of the best corn mazes in all of America. The study was done by CountryLiving.com. Side...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

Grand Opening of Salt Springs Park Saturday Morning

The City of Saline and Saline Parks and Recreation will celebrate the grand opening of Saline Parks and Recreation Saturday morning. The city's newest park, located at 263 Monroe Street, is mostly a natural preserve, but it does feature a trail head and an informative sign which explains the significance of the salt spring in the history of the Saline area.
SALINE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
pmq.com

Pink Panties Pizza: ‘My Weed and My Pizza Just Got Married!’

Pink Panties Pizza is a bit mysterious, but its edgy marketing and THC-infused pizza has created a buzz in Detroit. To order from the ghost kitchen, you have to call or text a specified number, and a menu will be sent to you. Pink Panties Pizza, a ghost kitchen operation...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

You vote, we go: Pick Ann Arbor-area Week 7 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free

ANN ARBOR – Which Ann Arbor-area high school football game will we be sending one of our award-winning photographers to for a Week 7 matchup?. Readers will get to decide where our photographer heads on Friday to capture images that subscribers will then be able to receive free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half-off photo-related merchandise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

