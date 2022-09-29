Read full article on original website
Police ID victim, make arrest in fatal Kansas hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident have made an arrest and identified the victim as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, according to according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision...
Kansas man charged with attempted murder for violent attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in a violent knife attack made his first court appearance in the case Monday. Julian Gonzalez, 38, Newton, was charged with attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Wichita man arrested for murder
KWCH.com
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
Sheriff: Kansas felon dies in custody at county jail
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. Late Friday after, deputies booked 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen into the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges stemming from a local warrant, according to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. When jail staff came around to...
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
KWCH.com
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SUNDAY UPDATE: The Wichita Police department has confirmed the person found in Swanson park died by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson...
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
Wichita police recruit arrested in domestic violence call, police say
It’s the second Wichita officer arrested in less than a week.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Central Wichita garage break-in caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you can help identify a thief who stole a very expensive bike. It was just after midnight on August 11 when home security cameras caught a thief breaking into a garage in central Wichita and stealing a bike. "It's a pretty nice bike,...
KWCH.com
Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Pittsburg man faces more than 20 years in prison in connection with a fight that turned deadly in early 2020. A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Morgan Prager to 242 months in prison following Prager’s murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
KAKE TV
Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says
STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
texomashomepage.com
Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
Police: Car crash escalates to stabbings in west Wichita
Two people were stabbed, another person suffered other injuries following a car crash in west Wichita. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Murdock and West St.
Police: Fatal accident in south Wichita
Police are investigating a fatal accident in south Wichita. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Broadway and MacArthur.
KWCH.com
Family mourns death of beloved father, brother after Andover house fire
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Monday: Family identified Dustin Klug as the man who died in the Sunday-morning house fire in Andover. Klug is remembered as a father and beloved neighbor. HIs wife, Delilah and son, Devin, are in critical condition at a Wichita hospital after escaping the fire by jumping from a second-floor window. The daughter was not home when the fire happened.
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
Democrat Laura Kelly responds to an attack ad from Republican Derek Schmidt on education policy, a key issue in the 2022 campaign for Kansas governor. The post After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
