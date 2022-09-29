ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Yuma Fire Department joins national tribute for fallen firefighters

By Faith Rodriquez
 5 days ago
October 8 and 9 is National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and the City of Yuma join the national tribute to "Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters."

Yuma Fire Department stations (Stations 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6), including Yuma's City Hall will be lit from October 2-9.

October 8 and 9 is National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend and landmarks across the country have been lighted red for remembrance of the fallen since 2017 said YFD.

