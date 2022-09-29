Read full article on original website
Funds Appropriated To Purchase Forfeited Vehicle For Kenai Police Department
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance for the receipt of a vehicle that was forfeited to the State of Alaska. Council increased estimated revenues and appropriations in the General Fund Police Department for a vehicle that is valued at $30,000 that will be transferred to the city at no additional cost.
Kenai Peninsula Elementary School Salmon Egg Takes Scheduled For Next Week
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Division of Sport Fish, Aquatic Education Program is holding its annual ‘Salmon in the Classroom’ educational event with two coho salmon egg takes for elementary aged students on the Kenai Peninsula. The first egg take is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at Bear Creek near Seward and the second egg take is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, at the Anchor River in Anchor Point.
Voters Hit Polls For Municipal Election Day Across Kenai Peninsula
Today is Municipal Election Day across the Kenai Peninsula. Voters will take to the polls to vote for the races that affect them at the local level. Kenai Peninsula Borough Clerk Johni Blankenship states that polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. today with certification of the results targeted for a week from today, Tuesday, October 11. There are several races and bond propositions that are on this year’s ballot.
Borough Issues Discussed In KSRM Nikiski KPB Assembly Election Forum
Issues pertaining to the Kenai Peninsula Borough were discussed as KSRM’s coverage of Decision 2022 focused on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly District 3 – Nikiski on Thursday evening. Incumbent Jesse Bjorkman is being challenged by Dil Uhlin and Chase Griffith (who was not in attendance for the radio forum). Uhlin and Bjorkman discussed the KPB Assembly Nikiski race that’s to be decided on Tuesday, October 4. The subjects ranged from Mike Navarre being appointed Interim Mayor, the role of an Assembly Member, spruce bark beetle mitigation, election security, and additional representation on the KPB Assembly.
Kenai Peninsula Brown Bear Season Closes For Rest Of 2022
The hunting season for Kenai Peninsula brown bear in Units 7 and 15 (when combined, they both make up the entire Kenai Peninsula) closed by Emergency Order on Friday, September 30 for both residents and non-residents. Brown bear hunting on the Kenai Peninsula is managed under a registration permit with...
Barrow Claims Playoff Berth With Victory Over Kenai
The Barrow Whalers controlled the football and controlled the game against Kenai recording a 28-12 victory over Kardinals and earning the #3 seed into the Division III football state playoffs. Barrow’s offense dominated time of possession and totaled nearly three times number of plays from scrimmage, as the Whalers rushed...
