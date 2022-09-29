Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price
For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream […]
Manatee County schools reopen Tuesday after Hurricane Ian blew through area
BRADENTON, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, counties across the state are still taking in the aftermath and are conducting relief efforts. During a news conference Tuesday morning, Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says power is slowly but surely being restored and debris collection is being coordinated.
Here are the points of distribution locations for counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the deadly impacts of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region, including the Tampa Bay area, many people are still in need of essential items. Multiple counties have set up points of distribution, also known as PODs, to provide food, water and ice. Some...
58 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, including 6 in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida District Medical Examiners confirmed there are now 58 deaths in the state relating to the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Sunday. In the Tampa Bay region, there is one death reported in Hillsborough County, two...
Bay News 9
St. Pete food trucks help feed Hurricane Ian survivors
Some local business owners in St. Petersburg teamed up to send a couple of food trucks and four other vehicles loaded with supplies to Ft. Myers on Tuesday to help Hurricane Ian survivors. What You Need To Know. The food truck owners plan to serve a total of 800 meals.
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in Tampa
From flaming saganaki to a stuffed kabob, Tampa Bay is home to an abundance of exceptional Greek eateries. We've compiled this list of the four greatest Greek restaurants in Tampa.
Fort De Soto Park partially back open following Hurricane Ian
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — In southern Pinellas County near Tierra Verde, the gates of Fort De Soto Park opened back up at 7 a.m. Sunday. Park officials closed it down ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Workers at the park said that several trails and the campground got hit the hardest by the strong winds. Those are still closed as of Sunday evening.
Tampa Bay Kids Can Take a Field Trip to a Historic Restaurant on No School Day
Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation Columbia Restaurant Field Trip 2022(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani) Youth Can Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month On Their Day Off From School With a 3 Course Meal.
Clearwater brewery to send thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A brewery in Clearwater is preparing to ship thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida. Big Storm Brewing Co. will send 4,700 gallons of water and other supplies to the survivors of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Tuesday morning. Tampa Bay community members also donated...
LIVE UPDATES: Florida Power and Light restores power for 1.6M customers, Biden expected in Florida Wednesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
Palm Harbor residents pack a U-haul with supplies for Ft. Myers
Tampa Bay area residents continue to do what they can to lend a helping hand, like parking a 20-foot U-haul truck in Palm Harbor, which is open for donations.
Hurricane Ian: When do schools reopen in the Tampa Bay area?
Some school districts in the Tampa Bay area will remain closed as work began to restore the campuses to working conditions.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Electric reports only 7,000 customers remain without power
The utility company expects to restore most of the remaining outages by Monday night. Tampa Electric (TECO) has restored power to the vast majority of customers affected by Hurricane Ian, but there are still 7,761 households without power in areas of eastern Hillsborough County and Polk County. The utility company...
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
995qyk.com
I-75 Reopens After Myakka River Flood Waters Recede
The Myakka River flooding under I-75 has caused I-75 to close in both directions. The main flooding goes from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). See below for detours, or look for alternate routes. The detours will be in place until the water recedes.
floridapolitics.com
Ken Welch extends state of emergency for St. Pete
While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane’s path, the tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall resulted in heaps of debris and lingering power outages. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has extended the city’s state of emergency for another week after Hurricane Ian left heaps of debris and lingering power outages across the area.
10NEWS
Tampa first responders head to North Port to help with Hurricane Ian relief
TAMPA, Fla. — You have probably heard the saying, “When the going gets tough, the tough gets going.” That is just what first responders in Tampa are doing. They have loaded up rescue equipment to go down and help residents in North Port. Serving takes dedication whether...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
