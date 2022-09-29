Read full article on original website
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has filed paperwork to run for California Superintendent of Public Instruction. In 2030.
America’s education report card shows we’re failing our most vulnerable students
As soon as the pandemic started, we saw communities and families of color experience disproportionate impacts on their health, jobs, income and education. While other recent reports exploring the depths and intensity of pandemic-related learning loss have focused on the outsized loss suffered by students of color, along with other student groups, the recent release of NAEP’s report on the impact of the last two years is jarring in its overwhelming assessment that we have failed our historically underserved student populations once again.
Received a surprise P-EBT card in the mail for your Tacoma Public Schools child? Here’s why
Tacoma Public Schools families are eligible for the P-EBT card after the district opted into a federal school meal funding program following the pandemic.
