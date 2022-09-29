LAWRENCE, Kan. — There has never been a drunker game in the long drunken history of Iowa State football — or at least its recent history. Iowa State (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) lost to Kansas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) on Saturday, 14-11, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO