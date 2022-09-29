Read full article on original website
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
Monday Musings: Kansas rewatch, Adrian Martinez and more
Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) breaks away from several Texas Tech Red Raiders defenders on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports. Happy Monday, Fanatics!. While I was...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State @ Texas game time announced
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s Oct. 15 Big 12 Conference game at Texas will kick off at 11 a.m. (CT) on either ABC or ESPN2. Oct. 15 – *at Texas – 11 a.m. – ABC or ESPN2.
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Mistakes in margins cost Iowa State in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — There has never been a drunker game in the long drunken history of Iowa State football — or at least its recent history. Iowa State (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) lost to Kansas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) on Saturday, 14-11, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Comments / 0