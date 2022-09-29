Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
wnky.com
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Issues Full Response Regarding Ongoing Legal Proceedings
Following a Friday afternoon interview with the News Edge, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has responded to the most recent update in the investigation against himself and his office — in which special prosecution has switched from Todd County Attorney Jeffrey Traughber to Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams.
whopam.com
Candidates for family, circuit judge talk qualifications, goals
When candidates for local political office came together recently for a League of Women Voters event, that included the ones running for family court judge and circuit court judge in Christian County. Christian County gained a second family court judge after passage of House Bill 214 by the Kentucky General...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police ask for assistance locating gas theft suspect
MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a gas theft suspect. According to a Monday release, a person stopped for gas at Bob and Ann's Market in Sedalia on September 30 at about 1:45 p.m. — but didn't pay for the fuel.
whopam.com
Trial delayed again for Hazel Street murder suspect
Trial has been delayed again for Leon Grimes, the man accused in the July 2021 shooting death of Calvin Buckner on Hazel Street. It had been set to begin Monday morning, but court officials say attorneys are working with the court to schedule a new date after it had to be continued.
wkdzradio.com
Martin And Hillis Discuss Hopkinsville Issues During Ward 6 Forum
Hopkinsville City Council ward six candidates Travis Martin and Nichelle Hillis discussed their goals for Hopkinsville's future, current needs, and other topics during the League of Women's Voters forum Monday night. Challenger Nichelle Hillis says her top priorities include public safety. Martin, who is the incumbent in the race, says...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man
An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Council Ward Three And Seven Candidates Speak
Hopkinsville City Council candidates in wards three and seven discussed discussed issues ranging from top city priorities to encouraging future growth during Hopkinsville League of Women Voter forums Monday at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center. Ward Three Republican candidate Don Marsh says there are two priorities he will focus on if...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Receives Grant Funding For Complex Concessions Remodel
The Trigg County Fiscal Court will soon be bidding out the Complex Consessions and Restroom remodel. Monday night, Judge Hollis Alexander informed the magistrates the county had received a grant from the Parks Department. He adds they will talk with the architect and then the project will be bid out....
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for rape, assault
Multiple indictments were returned for assault by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday, along with an indictment for rape in connection with an attack on the rail trail in July. Indicted for first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with physical evidence is 44-year-old Jason Wayne Morse of Hopkinsville—he is accused...
whopam.com
Lewisburg man injured in Logan County accident
Driver fatigue may have been a factor in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on Lewisburg Road in Logan County that sent the driver to the hospital. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 22-year old Dylan Goodwin of Lewisburg had been northbound in the 12000 block of Lewisburg Road about 9:30 a.m. when he veered off the right side of the road into the ditch. His car then struck a mailbox and culvert, partially ejecting Goodwin through the windshield.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of methamphetamine trafficking arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Paducah man accused of trafficking methamphetamine. The sheriff's office says it began investigating 37-year-old Joshua Averitt after receiving a tip that he was selling meth in the county. The sheriff's office claims detectives bought meth from Averitt as part of the investigation, and he was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop at the intersection of 28th Street and Adams Street.
wkdzradio.com
02 (A) Bullock Named Breathitt Winner
A longtime member of the Christian County Democratic Party was honored with the Ned Breathitt Award Saturday night. Gertrude Bullock was honored with the award at the Ned Breathitt Dinner held at the Pioneers Memorial Complex. Barbara Morris, secretary of the Christian County Democratic Executive Committee, called Bullock a tireless worker in the party.
whvoradio.com
Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
wkdzradio.com
Two Vehicles And Wooden Statue Damaged In Hopkinsville
Two vehicles along with a wooden statue were found damaged in two separate incidents in Hopkinsville Sunday. Hopkinsville Police say someone slashed the tires on a 2020 Honda Accord and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade on Lee Lane Sunday afternoon. In a separate incident a wooden Bigfoot statue was pushed over...
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
Central City man facing long list of charges in several Tri-state counties
(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties. At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and […]
wkdzradio.com
Ward One Hopkinsville City Council Candidates Discuss Future
Plans for future growth and looking to improve existing programs and infrastructure are among priorities for Ward One Hopkinsville City Council candidates. Incumbent Councilwoman Natasha Francis and challenger Vance Smith discussed a number of issues during the first Hopkinsville League of Women Voters Forum Monday in the Hopkinsville City Council Chambers.
wnky.com
Logan Co.’s Tobacco & Heritage Fest final events are here! Will you be there?
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Logan County natives are celebrating “a tradition dating back over 80 years and counting”. The Logan County KY Tobacco & Heritage Festival is finally back in full swing after the pandemic. “It’s just a longstanding tradition here in Logan County that we look forward...
