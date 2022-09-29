ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Knox County sheriff’s deputy, wife charged with stealing $450,000 from elderly woman

By Daniel Griffin
 5 days ago

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Knox County law enforcement officer and his wife have been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

In a statement released Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General David Yost said Danial and Elisabeth Bobo, of Gambier, have been charged with one count each of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and complicity to theft, both first-degree felonies; two counts of misuse of a credit card, a second-degree felony; and three counts of telecommunications fraud, a third-degree felony.

During the alleged thefts, Daniel Bobo was a deputy sergeant for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. He resigned from his position in September of 2021.

According to the attorney general’s office, Daniel Bobo befriended an elderly couple sometime before December 2017, eventually helping them move into a Mount Vernon nursing home. Once the husband died, Daniel Bobo allegedly persuaded the wife to grant him power of attorney. Prior to her death in August 2020, Daniel Bobo had been named executor of her estate.

From Dec. 17, 2017, through Nov. 30, 2020, the Bobos allegedly used more than $450,000 of the woman’s money for their personal expenses.

“This couple thought they could get away with taking advantage of a woman who lost her husband, was struggling with dementia and welcomed their help,” Yost said. “They betrayed her trust and took care of themselves instead – with her money.”

For more information on the attorney general’s elder fraud protection program, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WDTN

WDTN

