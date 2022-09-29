ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CU Boulder News & Events

How to make the most of LGBTQ+ wellness resources on campus

Gender identity and sexuality have become increasingly nuanced. It’s important to remember that you don’t have to label your gender or sexuality for it to be valid. If you’re curious about your gender or sexuality and want support exploring these areas of your life, there are resources that can help. Here are a couple to check out.
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

5 must-attend Health and Wellness Summit presentations

You’re invited to join Health and Wellness Services to learn how fun and play can improve your health, creativity and relationships as an adult. This free event is open to all CU Boulder students, staff and faculty. While there will be a number of presentations available at this year’s...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Constitution Day 2022

The Byron R. White Center for the Study of American Constitutional Law celebrated its eleventh annual Constitution Day Project this September. Each year, volunteers teach challenging constitutional questions in Colorado high schools to commemorate the 1787 signing of the U.S. Constitution. This year’s Constitution Day curriculum covered the right to...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

From the Provost and COO - Compensation updates

We are pleased to share with you a number of actions our campus and the CU system are taking to address compensation for our people. We recognize that inflation continues to impact all of you, and we want you to know that we are committed to supporting you. In the...
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

Boulder police search for suspects in University Hill shooting

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is investigating an incident that occurred at about 1:30 this morning at the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in the University Hill neighborhood in Boulder. During the incident, an armed suspect was shot by a BPD officer and taken to Boulder Community Hospital....
BOULDER, CO
CU Boulder News & Events

10 things to do this week: Breakfast burritos, ‘Halloween’ screening, more

This week brings a pingpong tournament, career prep for first-years, intramural sports, sleep tips, CU soccer, first-generation support, a symphonic band concert and more. Get your week started with a yummy breakfast burrito! I Love Mondays is a weekly event that connects students and highlights university events and organizations. Pingpong...
BOULDER, CO

