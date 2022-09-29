Read full article on original website
Engadget
Google reportedly canceled a Stadia-exclusive follow-up to 'Death Stranding'
One of the major problems that worked against from the jump was the fact that Google didn't secure blockbuster exclusives for the cloud gaming service, which it will . Sure, people were able to play the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077 and Destiny 2 on the platform, but those are all available elsewhere. As it turns out, Google may have spurned the chance to have an exclusive title from one of the biggest names in gaming.
Engadget
ABC, ESPN and other Disney networks go dark on Dish and Sling TV
Disney-owned channels including local ABC stations, ESPN, FX and 17 others are no longer available on and . Dish says wanted almost $1 billion more to extend their carriage contract, which expired at 3AM ET on October 1st. As a result, Dish had to remove Disney's channels from both platforms for the time being. As is usually the case in these situations, both sides are blaming each other for the blackout.
Engadget
Apple Music now has over 100 million songs
Apple Music just passed a symbolic milestone. Apple has revealed that its streaming music service now has 100 million songs. That's a significant expansion from the 30 million upon launch in June 2015, and suggests that you'll probably find the new tunes you want. The company also says it's adding about 20,000 new tracks to the service every day.
Engadget
Apple's second-generation AirPods fall to a new low of $79
That's $10 less than the Black Friday price last year. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
Twitter gives its DMs on the Android app a more modern look
The social network also rebuilt DMs on Android to improve its responsiveness and other capabilities. The home security hogging all the awards. Twitter has started rolling out some changes for its Android app that gives people sliding into DMs a more visually appealing interface. The social network's Android app has remained largely the same over the years, but this update, while pretty minor, was meant to give users "a smoother, more consistent experience overall." Twitter says it set to work redesigning its DMs on Android after its teams evaluated the experience on the OS and determined that it needed an improvement.
