Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors they are celebrating future wedding plans after collaborating on music together.

In July 2021, the duo released a song together titled New Day followed by a joint music video and it appears they've only continued to grow closer since then. Recent photos on Instagram show her sporting a sparkler on her left ring finger.

"Birds of a feather," one set of snaps was captioned of the beaming pair holding parrots.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cyrus for comment on engagement rumors.

If he is planning on saying "I do" again, insiders claim it may lead to tension

in his family.

"Billy is ­happier than he has been in a long time with ­Firerose," a source told The Sun, which broke news of their engagement.

"He and Tish have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April," added the source, claiming not everyone was enthused by him moving on so quickly.

"There has been some tension with Miley, which is sad to see, but everyone is hopeful that they will be able to get over it soon enough," the source further alleged. "Thankfully his other kids do not."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley has put some distance between herself and Billy Ray in the wake of her parents' split.

"Miley has simply had enough of her dad," a family friend told RadarOnline.com. "Things were already tense between Miley and Billy Ray, but they had a blowup this summer. There hasn't been a word between them since."

Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split in her April filing.

In the petition, she listed the year of marriage as 1993 and said they had been separated for more than two years.

The exes share five kids, Trace, 33, Braison, 27, Brandi, 34, Miley, 29, and Noah, 22.