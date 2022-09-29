ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Four ways NYC Mayor Eric Adams can boost Black male turnout for Democrats

By Roger House, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyEVh_0iFMhiaz00
AP Photo/Seth Wenig New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York on Feb. 17, 2022. Adams, a former New York City police captain, took office this year with a central focus on making the city feel safe and trying to return it to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic.

Democratic Party leaders are sounding alarms over a growing disconnect with Black men. The estrangement has become apparent in the high-profile campaign of Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia. While many overwhelmingly support her candidacy, there are signs of diminishing interest as the novelty of electing a first Black governor wanes. The dampened enthusiasm is not so much with the Abrams candidacy, however, as with the broader agenda of the Democratic Party. One troubling trend for many Black men is a renewed interest in restoring forms of excessive policing— for example, the recent House bill, known as the Invest to Protect Act, that increases funding for police departments.

This is a reversal of promises made in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. Then, the leading Democratic concession to Black men was the promise to reduce harsh criminal justice penalties. This promise is being withdrawn in light of public anxiety over rising street crime.

To her credit, Abrams has responded to the vacuum with proposed economic and health initiatives that would recognize the distinct needs of male constituents. For example, her proposal for a “Black Men’s Agenda” would earmark $5 billion for investment in small business creation, health insurance and apprenticeships in the construction and entertainment industries.

Still, the prospect of Black male estrangement with the Democratic agenda threatens to erupt in other settings — including in the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams — unless Democrats pay heed to the warning signs. Black male turnout at elections is dampening because their political leaders have shown they’re reluctant to prioritize core needs.

The administration of Adams, who took office in January and was hailed by some as the new face of the Democratic Party, is a source of discontent among many Black males. As mayor of New York, Adams arguably holds the second-biggest megaphone in the country after President Biden; as a native New Yorker, he is positioned to shape the media culture that influences policies of importance to his supporters and to the party.

To date, however, he has used the stage to spotlight anxiety over petty street crime to the exclusion of much else. The recent heralding of surveillance cameras on streets corners and in subways is an example. Adams is promoting the adaptation of anti-crime solutions that tend to racially profile Black men yet fail to alleviate either the underlying causes of crime or the dire economic concerns of the demographic group.

Instead of highlighting a manifesto of opportunity, for example, Adams has led a national crusade to eradicate handguns under a “Blueprint to End Gun Violence.” The policy will subject Black men to racial profiling and the undue exposure to police sweeps, anti-gun squads, random bag checks and more. It has been discredited by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, among other critical voices.

Beyond a return to controversial policing practices, Adams has touted a number of priorities that many Black men find dispiriting as state and national Democratic leaders consider them for broader implementation. It raises doubts about the value of Black men in the party’s agenda.

Unless Adams has the courage to pivot to a more constructive agenda, like that of Stacey Abrams, his growing influence on Democratic policy — like the House police bill — could diminish the turnout of Black men at elections. However, he has a chance to be a role model for an agenda of development instead. Here are four ways that Adams could ignite enthusiasm among supporters in the coming midterms and beyond.

First, Adams gives the appearance of responding to the demands of immigrant groups more readily than to his Black constituency. An example is his support of a City Council ordinance to give noncitizens voting rights. The law aimed to put 800,000 noncitizens on the voting rolls, despite questions of legality and concerns over the dilution of Black voting power. The law was struck down in June by State Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio, who ruled that it violated the state constitution. The Adams administration reportedly is exploring options to revive it.

The appearance of playing to immigrant demands deepened over the city’s street vending trade. In July, City Hall began issuing 4,000 new pushcart permits under a law that the City Council designed to favor the immigrant population. Vendors generate more than $78.5 million in legal income. Adams has neglected a chance to steer native Black men to a small business opportunity.

Second, Adams neglects the critical needs for economic mobility for the Black middle class. The community suffers from an unemployment rate of about 15 percent of adult workers and nearly twice as many youths. And men comprise a disproportionate share of the jobless, according to James Parrott, an economist at the New School of Social Research. About 25 percent of workers are underemployed, the worst outcome of any ethnic group in the city.

The problem will only deepen absent an intervention to improve occupational skills, but Adams has yet to profile the urgency for training in the “middle-skill” occupations in growth industries, as recommended by the McKinsey Institute. McKinsey’s “The Future of Work in Black America” recommends programs to upgrade skills for the vibrant sector of technical jobs that require more than a high school education but less than a four-year college degree. Among the trades are X-ray technicians, dental hygienists, heating and refrigeration technicians, and aircraft mechanics.

Third, Adams has overlooked the opportunity to link the training and hiring of Black supporters to vast new investments in the construction trades. Under Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, New York City stands to invest $10 billion for public transit, $13.5 billion for highways and bridges, and $685 million for airports, among other developments. Each project will require newly trained workers.

Fourth, Adams missed the chance to use the summer months to strengthen the cultural resources of young men. Growing up without a father, he would be a credible spokesman on the need for a support system. He could carry the banner of community programs, such as President Obama’s initiative for young men, “My Brother’s Keeper Alliance,” which seeks to create an affirming network of support.

Adams is representative of a larger problem with the Democratic Party agenda. As the leader of a global capital, he has the chance to guide policy on the needs of one of the most marginalized communities. He can be an influential voice for the agenda of Black men in the party — if he has the will.

Roger House is an associate professor of American studies at Emerson College in Boston and author of “Blue Smoke: The Recorded Journey of Big Bill Broonzy.”

Comments / 16

Evangelos Katsioulis
4d ago

Four ways NYC Mayor Eric Adams can boost Black male turnout for Democrats:1. Tell them the polling place is giving out free fried chicken 2. Vote Dem & get a free stimulus check 3. Give out get out of jail cards. 4. Put the welfare office next door to the polling place 5. Hold a BLM rally next door toPolls.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Cuomo in the Bronx: Fed. Gov’t Has Not Made Puerto Rico the Priority it Should Be

On Oct. 1, former Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Ian in the Bronx with Hispanic Clergy groups and community memebers. Cuomo, who has reemerged to comment on the state of affairs in our state and nation, recently wrote an Op-Ed in The Daily News, and made comments in the Bronx, about the lack of support, and failures of the US Federal Government in aiding Puerto Rico and its people.
BRONX, NY
thecentersquare.com

New poll: New York Democrats losing independents, third-party voters

(The Center Square) – A new Siena College Research Institute poll released Wednesday shows Democrats losing support from New York independent and third-party voters. There are some issues on which those likely voters still find common ground with Democrats, including 63% who oppose the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this year to overturn a constitutional right to an abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Lee Zeldin’s campaign promises: What can he actually do if elected?

When Rep. Lee Zeldin released his Top 10 gripes about Gov. Kathy Hochul last month, unsurprisingly, most of them were related to crime. It’s been the major policy plank in his platform. He has said he would replace Manhattan District Attorney on “Day ONE,” when in reality it’s going to be slightly more complicated than that. And on other issues, such as abortion rights and congestion pricing, it’s unclear exactly what he could accomplish on his own as governor – given the barriers in the state Legislature, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the federal government and others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church’s property. The argument was made during a hearing before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while the federal challenge to its constitutionality continues. Gov. Kathy Hochul and fellow Democrats in the Legislature approved the law this summer, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a state law that said people had to demonstrate an unusual threat to their safety to get a license to carry a handgun outside their homes. The wide-ranging state law, approved after the high court’s so-called Bruen decision, includes a long list of “sensitive locations” off-limits as of Sept. 1 for weapons, such as schools, airports, public parks, bars and New York City’s famously bustling Times Square.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate

GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
James Parrott
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Democrats#Racial Injustice#Politics Local#Racism#Racial Issues#The Democratic Party#House#Invest
Phys.org

Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food

Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
eastnewyork.com

Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York

The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
The Hill

The Hill

712K+
Followers
83K+
Post
516M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy