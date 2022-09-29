ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The stock market's failure to hold its June lows would reset a 4-step bottoming process that needs to be completed for a new rally to take shape

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cfs5j_0iFMhTIy00
  • The stock market's four-step bottoming process is facing a crucial test, according to Ned Davis Research.
  • A retest of the stock market's mid-June low is the third step necessary for markets to establish a new uptrend.
  • "The retest has not failed yet, but the persistent selling pressure of the past week suggests it is a distinct possibility," NDR said.

The stock market's four-step bottoming process is facing a critical test as the S&P 500 retests support at its mid-June low, Ned Davis Research said in a Wednesday note to clients.

How the market reacts to retesting those lows will help determine whether stocks are set up for more downside ahead or the start of a new uptrend. But so far the early results "are not good for the bulls," NDR said.

The four-step bottoming process for markets starts with oversold readings, followed by a rally, a retest, and breadth thrusts.

"After the market reaches deeply oversold levels, it eventually mounts a rally. Most rallies are followed by retests of the lows. Successful retests are followed by breadth thrusts, which signal the downtrend has transitioned into an uptrend. Unsuccessful retests mean the process resets to step 1," NDR explained.

While the June to August rally in stock prices included a few breadth thrusts, those eventually failed as the market moved lower. Now a retest is in the cards.

The S&P 500 hit a low of 3,636 on June 17. The popular index traded at 3,638 as of Thursday afternoon. "The retest has not failed yet, but the persistent selling pressure of the past week suggests it is a distinct possibility," NDR said.

A decisive close below that mid-June low suggests that the downtrend will continue until the market hits extremely oversold levels, in which the four-step process would then start over with an ensuing rally, retest, and breadth thrusts.

And a failed retest of the June lows has to be decisive, often confirmed by multiple daily or weekly closes below that level, as sometimes a quick break below the lows could be the sign of final capitulation that leads to a fast snap-back rally. That can be especially true when investor sentiment is at or near rock-bottom, as it is today.

But if the retest holds, it would mean great progress in the stock market's ability to stage a turnaround and establish a new uptrend, as all that would remain on the four-step bottoming process are breadth thrusts, which measure broad upside participation in stocks.

"More breadth failures would reset the bottoming process to step 1. Conversely, a strong rally with not only short-term breadth thrusts but also intermediate-term confirmation would support the case of a new uptrend," NDR summarized.

Regardless of whether the mid-June lows hold as support, a year-end rally remains in the cards for the stock market, NDR added. But if the retest fails and stocks move lower, any year-end rally should be viewed as a bear market rally until proven otherwise, according to the note.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ned Davis Research#Ndr
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

80K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy