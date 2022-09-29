ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Elementary student in Grapevine reportedly sexually assaulted by another child

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyiYV_0iFMhSQF00

Your Thursday morning Headlines, September 29th, 2022 03:07

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Grapevine police are reminding parents to be aware of possible signs of abuse after a child at an elementary school was reportedly sexually assaulted by another student.

Police said that the assault allegedly happened at Silver Lake Elementary School. They have requested that Grapevine-Colleyville ISD limit information in order to protect the families involved and the investigation, but assured the community that they are working to get answers and get the children the support they need.

Officials with the school are also working with police to make sure their students are safe and to identify possible suspects. In cases that involve children sexually abusing other children, the abuser is often a victim of abuse themselves.

In the mean time, police are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about safety and watch for signs of possible abuse. Those include:

  • Sudden acting out
  • Extreme mood changes
  • Withdrawal or depression
  • Inappropriate behavior or knowledge of sex
  • Poor self-esteem and social problems
  • Discomfort with physical contact or closeness
  • Sudden difficulties at school

More information about spotting abuse is available online .

Anyone who believes their child may be a victim of abuse should call Grapevine police immediately at (817) 410-8127 or call 911.

Additionally, the department's Victim Services Advocate is available for anyone in the community looking for support for themselves or a family member. They can be reached at (817) 410-3491 or via email .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Midlothian High School under hold after report of threatening language

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School officials said they were notified of threatening language Monday afternoon, causing the campus to go into a hold. Officials said there is no active incident, but out of an abundance of caution, put the campus under a hold. A hold is when no students are allowed outside of their classrooms and classroom doors remain locked for student safety. MHS will remain in a hold for the remainder of the school day Monday. Officials said the campus is doing its due diligence to ensure the investigation is thorough and students and staff remain safe. 
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
CBS DFW

Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us. 
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Crandall community members rally around injured student, family

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A weekend car crash has shattered a family but it's bringing together the small town of Crandall. A terrible accident has left a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader on life support. There's still questions about how the rollover accident happened on Saturday evening. But no one's thinking about that now.Hearts are going out to 16-year-old Peyton Jones who was driving and who, according to her mother, is not expected to survive her injuries. "She was the funny one, she always had a joke or a funny sense of humor," said Makiala Brown.Brown reflected on the seven years...
CRANDALL, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Grapevine, TX
Grapevine, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Wanted Texas felons arrested for mail theft in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE -- Two wanted suspects out of Texas were arrested over the weekend in Sunnyvale following the theft of mail from residential mailboxes.In a press statement, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers responded Oct. 1 at around 2:22 a.m. to the 300 block of Santa Diana Terrace near Fair Oaks Ave. and Central Expressway.on a report of people stealing from mailboxes. Officers arrived as the suspects were attempting to flee in their vehicle.The suspects were apprehended and identified as Tamara Garcia and Derek Hopson. A check of the suspects revealed that Garcia had an outstanding felony warrant out of Texas for fraud.   Officers searched their vehicle and found hundreds of pieces of mail belonging to dozens of victims, burglary tools, shaved postal service keys, stolen property, and drug paraphernalia, DPS said.Investigators determined the suspects were staying at a motel on the 800 block of E El Camino Real, where officers also found stolen mail and a loaded semi-automatic pistol. DPS said the vehicle they were driving was stolen. Garcia and Hopson were booked into county jail on charges of mail theft, receiving stolen property, misappropriation of lost property, theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
SUNNYVALE, TX
CBS DFW

City of Dallas names Oct. 3 'FBI Dallas Hate Crimes Awareness Day'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The number of hate crimes around the country is at its highest level in 14 years, according to the FBI. So, the City of Dallas deemed Monday "FBI Dallas Hate Crimes Awareness Day," an effort for education and action.The Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis. Three shootings at Asian-run businesses. All in North Texas, all this year, all considered hate crimes. "There is absolutely no place in the City of Dallas for hate," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "Period. None. Zero. Yet we do know that hate exists, unfortunately."It's something Daniel Yanez knows personally from growing up in a small...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Jury finds Dorian Ray Woodard guilty of Arlington E-Z Mart store clerk's murder

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury found Dorian Ray Woodard, 20, guilty of the 2021 murder of Jordan Hightower, a 31-year-old clerk at a south Arlington E-Z Mart. Woodard received a sentence of life in prison, plus a $10,000 fine, for the crime.Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Matt Rivers and Kyle Russo detailed for the jury what happened. "This is about a life lost," Rivers said. "That is why we are here. This trial won't bring him back."They said about 3:30 a.m. on January 17, 2021, Woodard went into the E-Z Mart south of Interstate-20 near Matlock and...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Another Child#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Grapevine Colleyville Isd#Discomfort#Victim Services Advocate
KTEN.com

Child trafficking defendant sentenced in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A Sherman woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for human trafficking of a minor. Joylette Blanton, 30, agreed to that term after making a plea agreement with the Grayson County District Attorney's office. Prosecutors said Blanton had provided housing for the trafficking...
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

Authorities warn of scammers impersonating criminal justice agencies over phone

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is sending a warning to people about attempted scam phone calls impersonating criminal justice agencies. The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police departments, judges, and other city officials. The caller will advise the potential victim...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth-Arlington police chase involving juvenile driver ends with 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An attempted traffic stop in Fort Worth turned into a police chase that ended in Arlington Sunday night with two arrests and one injury. Police said that on Oct. 2 just after 9:00 p.m., an officer in a marked car near the intersection of Gravel Dr. and Jack Newell Blvd. North saw a black SUV driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.The officer turned on the car's emergency lights and tried to pull over the SUV, but instead he attempted to flee. The officer activated his emergency siren and began pursuing the SUV.Other...
ARLINGTON, TX
KSST Radio

Allen Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison On Indecency Charges

A 64-year-old Allen, Texas man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to a total of 30 years in prison on two indecency with a child charges, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Lester took Christopher Lee Vail into custody at 4 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, in the 8th judicial District Courtroom after the man was sentenced to a 20-year commitment in Texas Department of Criminal Justice on an indecency with a child by sexual contact conviction and to a 10-year prison sentence on an indecency with a child by exposure conviction; he was booked into Hopkins County jail on both charges at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, according to arrest reports.
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
155K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy