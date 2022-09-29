ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

WWMTCw

Battle Creek construction starts this week, expect delays

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Road crews are expected to start working on a section of road in Battle Creek this week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Road crews will be working on Clark Road, between West Dickman Road to River Road, MDOT said. Construction cone season: Why...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Firefighters quell back-to-back Ann Arbor car fires

ANN ARBOR, MI – Ann Arbor fire crews were busy Monday morning quelling a couple of car fires that sparked in the city at about the same time. On Oct. 3, fire crews were called to a reported vehicle fire in a parking lot in the area of S. State Street and Ellsworth Road and, moments later, another fire in the CVS Pharmacy drive-thru at the corner of Plymouth and Green roads, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Apartments, retail planned for former Beffel Lighting building in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Tax incentives will help apartments and retail space planned for downtown Jackson next year in the former Beffel Lighting building. In a Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting, The Jackson City Council unanimously approved a resolution to allow the 208 S. Jackson Street property to participate in an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate to aid in development. The OPRA will help developers get the building up and running back to public use, co-owner Jake Cross said.
JACKSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Two injured in Sunday afternoon Hillsdale County crash

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon in a Hillsdale County two vehicle crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuttle Road near South Road. They say 23-year-old Wyatt Duane Landel of Waldron was stopped on Tuttle...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive

210-acre, high-density rezoning on Ann Arbor’s west side gets initial OK

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are advancing plans to rezone 210 acres of property on the city’s west side for high-density, downtown-style development. City Council voted 7-4 along factional lines Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the initial OK to add 190 properties along Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard to the city’s new TC1 transit corridor zoning district, intended to help gradually shift away from car-centric strip malls with big parking lots to taller buildings with a mix of dense housing and commercial uses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

In 6-5 vote, Ann Arbor lifts COVID-19 state-of-emergency declaration

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is no longer operating under a local state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, City Council voted 6-5 Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, to terminate the city’s 2020 state-of-emergency declaration, determining such a declaration is no longer necessary for the city to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Lansing man killed by police in shootout

LANSING, MI -- Police shot and killed a 31-year-old man in downtown Lansing on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed. Two Lansing Police Department officers were put on leave following the incident. At about 10:48 p.m. Oct. 3, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of West Malcolm X...
LANSING, MI
MLive

