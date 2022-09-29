Read full article on original website
This Texas Town Is Viral For Its Name & Locals Are Making The 'Pfunniest' Jokes
A suburban area near Austin, TX is home to a city called Pflugerville, which is currently known for making fun of its own name and the Internet is loving it for all the humorous details you can spot there. Pflugerville, pronounced floo-gr-vil, is actually just a German word for "plowmen."...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6
AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
San Marcos football team given 3 years probation, eligible for playoffs again after appeal
The University Interscholastic League gave the school three years probation and issued public reprimands to two San Marcos CISD employees amid allegations of the football team recruiting players from outside district boundaries for purely athletic purposes. The district denies the allegations.
Longhorn Mac Repair closing Georgetown location, making Pflugerville only location
Longhorn Mac Repair launched in 2011. (Courtesy Longhorn Mac Repair) After serving Georgetown for two years, Longhorn Mac Repair will close its doors at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 165, Georgetown, and consolidate all its technology work to its first location in Pflugerville. Longhorn Mac Repair opened in 2011 at...
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
$26M Hill Country ranch offers one of the highest views in Gillespie County
The ranch is nearly 3,500 acres in size.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Taylor ISD's Jarvis Anderson is proving recruiters wrong
TAYLOR, Texas — It’s Homecoming at Taylor High School and Jarvis Anderson has certainly garnered a few votes for king these past two years. "I just feel involved,” Anderson said. Taylor ISD has worked to provide Anderson with a daily ASL interpreter and other support services to...
macaronikid.com
Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill Guide to Fall Fun!
Fall Activities Near Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill. Fall Fun in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill TX:. Halloween events in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill, TX!. Trunk or Treat's. 10/30/2022 4:00pm - 6:00pm. 10/22/2022 11:00am - 1:00pm. 10/28/2022 6:00pm - 7:00pm. Pumpkin Patches. 10/15/2022 10:00am - 12:00pm.
CAMPO proposes changes to key Central Texas projects; how to weigh in
CAMPO's Transportation Improvement Program is a four-year program outline that covers projects in the works between 2023 and 2026.
macaronikid.com
Park of the Week: Twin Lakes YMCA
Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
Longhorn great Tiffany Jackson passes away at 37
Former Texas Women's basketball star Tiffany Jackson passed away on Monday after a long bout with cancer at age 37.
Limited outdoor watering can resume in Cedar Park, Leander after pipeline repair
Residents in some Austin-area cities can resume outdoor watering on a limited schedule Monday, after it was completely restricted due to a pipeline repair.
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer killed in crash honored with public visitation, funeral
AUSTIN, Texas - The community is paying its respects to an Austin police officer who was killed in a crash in September. Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23. The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.
Houston Chronicle
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
365thingsaustin.com
Off The Wall At W Austin
Browse through your favorite vinyl and enjoy a new specialty cocktail inside the record room of the W Austin! They’ve teamed up with Waterloo Records to host Off the Wall, where you can pull from their collection of 8,000 records to have it played on their McIntosh turntable. They’ll also have half-off select bottles of wine!
fox7austin.com
4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
Texas city named one of the top 5 best foodie cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there is one thing to know about Texas and the people that inhabit the Lone Star State, they love good food. North Texas is a great example of this. With so many different restaurants, shops and stores, North Texas and the state as a whole has a very diverse flavor palette.
