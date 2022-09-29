ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6

AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Park, TX
City
Burnet, TX
Burnet, TX
Education
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Linus K12#Linus High School#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Highlandettes#Burnet Bulldogs#The Esprit De Corps
spectrumlocalnews.com

Taylor ISD's Jarvis Anderson is proving recruiters wrong

TAYLOR, Texas — It’s Homecoming at Taylor High School and Jarvis Anderson has certainly garnered a few votes for king these past two years. "I just feel involved,” Anderson said. Taylor ISD has worked to provide Anderson with a daily ASL interpreter and other support services to...
TAYLOR, TX
macaronikid.com

Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill Guide to Fall Fun!

Fall Activities Near Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill. Fall Fun in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill TX:. Halloween events in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill, TX!. Trunk or Treat's. 10/30/2022 4:00pm - 6:00pm. 10/22/2022 11:00am - 1:00pm. 10/28/2022 6:00pm - 7:00pm. Pumpkin Patches. 10/15/2022 10:00am - 12:00pm.
LEANDER, TX
macaronikid.com

Park of the Week: Twin Lakes YMCA

Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer killed in crash honored with public visitation, funeral

AUSTIN, Texas - The community is paying its respects to an Austin police officer who was killed in a crash in September. Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23. The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
365thingsaustin.com

Off The Wall At W Austin

Browse through your favorite vinyl and enjoy a new specialty cocktail inside the record room of the W Austin! They’ve teamed up with Waterloo Records to host Off the Wall, where you can pull from their collection of 8,000 records to have it played on their McIntosh turntable. They’ll also have half-off select bottles of wine!
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes

AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy