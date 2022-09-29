Starbucks workers strike outside Ansley Mall store over what they call unfair practices

ATLANTA — Starbucks workers at the store in the Ansley Mall shopping center are striking over what they call unfair labor practices.

Workers at the Ansley location voted to unionize on June 22.

Staff at the store said that since then, Starbucks has made the decision to end COVID-19 pay and other benefits that included paid self-isolation and vaccine pay.

“As Starbucks workers, since the pandemic, we’ve been overworked, underpaid and it’s about time we were able to have a job where we were able to make what we need to have our means met,” shift supervisor Nick Julian said. “For us not to have essential worker pay, it’s kind of ridiculous.”

Workers said they want to negotiate a contract with Starbucks so they can move into the busier part of the year with a contract that gives them security and consistency.

