ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Cunningham Children’s Home to host second annual 5K

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvhLV_0iFMeFaL00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Cunningham Children’s Home will host its second annual Be a Hero 5K on Saturday.

The race is open to runners and walkers of all skill levels. Proceeds from the 5K will benefit the 807 youth and families Cunningham serves each year.

“We had such a great time last year, we thought we do it again!” said Ginger Mills, who serves as the Director of Advancement at Cunningham. “Anytime we can engage our community, it’s a good thing because we love to share our mission and meet new people.”

Participants who earn “Superhero” status by fundraising at least $100 will be given a special superhero cape they can choose to wear during the race.

“This event is perfect for friends and families,” Mills said. “It’s an opportunity for them to enjoy time together.”

The race starts at 9 A.M. at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana on Saturday.

Race registration for the 5K costs $25. More information can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Champaign organization to host recycling day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Champaign organization will host a designated recycling day in October. Members of Keep Champaign Beautiful and city staff will take part in America Recycles Day at Boneyard Creek at 10 A.M. on Oct. 29. Volunteers are requested to pre-register here for planning purposes. Event organizers said the event is a great […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Family getting new home from Habitat for Humanity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 123rd house later this week for a mother and her two young sons. Aquila Hull is a Champaign-Urbana native and a graduate of Urbana High School. Her sons are aged 7 and 2 and she has worked as a healthcare […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

The flight of a lifetime; Danville veteran finds healing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran took part in the ride of a lifetime. Ken Hunter and his son Tom traveled to Washington D.C. with other veterans on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. They participated in a slew of activities in a single day, including a visit to the many of the city’s […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cunningham Township, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Urbana, IL
Society
WCIA

Villa Grove landmark set for demolition

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
WCIA

CU Pride Festival ends with concert

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana area Pride Fest wrapped up the weekend’s festivities with a concert from Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge. People were excited to hear Etheridge perform at the Virginia Theatre. One woman said it was her first big event since the start of the pandemic. Lines for the concert wrapped around […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Leg strength and endurance exercises with Champaign Fitness Center

Our legs have to power us through the day. If we work to strengthen our legs we can improve how we function and increase our productivity and enjoyment of activities. Marcia Stevens, owner Champaign Fitness Center shares a few beginner strength building moves as well as some more challenging ones.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Pride parade takes place Saturday

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair. Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said. The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m. The parade starts in […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Survivor Resource Center to host Dancing for the Stars

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’ve never seen your mayor and chiefs dancing, there is an opportunity to see them on stage Saturday night. Survivor Resource Center (SRC) will host the first Dancing for the Stars at the Fischer Theatre on October 1. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Local celebrities will partner up […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville Library hosts book fair

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library is hosting a book fair on Saturday. The book fair is from 11a.m. to 2p.m. and features local authors, farmers, publishers, and crafts for sale in tents. The Berry Cool Farmers Market partnered with the DPL for this event. There are story-times, book readings, and a panel […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission celebrates Manufacturing Month

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Division joins us. Here’s more from Champaign County Regional Planning Commission:. The things people find most interesting is the amount of money available for college, job training and employers. Qualifying individuals are eligible for $16,100 to attend college. We have $80,000 annually that is available for local employers to upskill their workforce.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Champaign Park District opens its newest facility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — After five years of planning and $11-12 million in investments, kids have a new spot to play and adults have a new place to exercise.  The Martens Center on Market Street in Champaign officially opened its doors on Saturday, before construction started in February 2021, soccer fields filled the space.  Park […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I names Homecoming parade grand marshal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois announced on Monday that this year’s Homecoming parade will feature Gene Honda as its grand marshal. Honda is a U of I alumnus who is best known for being the public address announcer for several Chicago sports teams and events. That includes the Chicago White Sox and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Farmer City opens new multi-use playground

FARMER CITY,Ill. (WCIA) — A new playground is coming to Farmer City. Located off Rt. 54 on Georgerock Drive, the playground experienced a year in the making following 20 years of contemplation. The playground includes two separate areas for different ages; an area for children aged 5-12 years old and a smaller area for children […]
FARMER CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana

URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

‘Keep on rollin’ at Skatelandsavoy

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remember the last time you lace up a pair of skates, step onto the rink and start rolling? A Savoy roller skating center is inviting rollers of all ages to celebrate National Roller Skating Month this October. Bob and Jeanne Housholder have owned Skatelandsavoy for 20 years and said they see […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: October 3

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

House fire sparks in Decatur

DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Bread and Puppet circus came to town

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When you think of a circus you probably think of the traditional big top with clowns, trapeze artists, and animals of all kinds, but when the circus came to Urbana it wasn’t what you would expect. “We do have a big variety of larger-than-life...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy