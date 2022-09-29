Several arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night. The checkpoint was held at College Avenue and Morgan Street from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am. Officers screened 921 vehicles and 15 drivers had additional screening for possibly driving under the influence. In total, two drivers were arrested for DUI, 21 drivers were arrested or cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle, three drivers were arrested or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO