Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO: Police release footage of violent carjacking in Santa Rosa
Police have released footage of a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa that left a 67-year-old man with a broken nose. The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect.
ksro.com
Two Arrested for DUI During Santa Rosa Police Checkpoint
Several arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night. The checkpoint was held at College Avenue and Morgan Street from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am. Officers screened 921 vehicles and 15 drivers had additional screening for possibly driving under the influence. In total, two drivers were arrested for DUI, 21 drivers were arrested or cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle, three drivers were arrested or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SFGate
Central California family, including 8-month-old child, kidnapped, officials say
MERCED, Calif. —A Merced County family of four, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped on Monday, by a person the sheriff's office believes to be armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family was taken against their will from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in the south Merced area of the county.
SFPD offering $200K in murder investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $200,000 for information leading to the suspects responsible for killing a man in 2016. The victim of the homicide in question is Keron Lamotte. The homicide took place on October 7, 2016, at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, police said. Lamotte […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley brothers killed at birthday party were targeted
Oakland - The party where two teenage brothers were shot and killed was hosted at an Airbnb rental, according to police. Officials believe two shooters targeted the brothers when they invaded the house party in West Oakland. The shooting is not believed to be group- or gang-related. "We believe this...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Located!] Mendocino Sheriff Deputies Searching for an Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile Hall in Ukiah
Facebook post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. Situational Awareness: Law Enforcement activity in the Ukiah area. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green short sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay family mourns hit & run death of beloved patriarch
Milpitas, CA - A South Bay family is grieving the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was struck and killed as she crossed a street in Walnut Creek on Saturday. The driver fled and has not been found, according to police. "You took my 44-year-old wife away from...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested in Lakeport Bicycle Store Burglary; Public Assistance Sought in Locating Bicycle
Originally Published By: Lakeport Police Department Facebook Page. “Early Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 we responded to Konocti Bicycles on Main Street to investigate the report of a burglary. The front display window was smashed out and a $2300.00 2022 Scott Scale 940 bicycle was taken by the suspect. Sgt....
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
Two Scale Razor Wire Fence During Garden Duty Escaping Mendocino County’s Juvenile Hall
The following is a joint press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendocino County Probation Department:. On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody.
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
Oakland shooting: 2 teens killed, 2 wounded during shooting at birthday party
OAKLAND, Calif. — Two teen boys were killed and two others were injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Oakland, California, authorities said. The teens, who were attending a party for a 17-year-old girl, were shot at about 9:45 p.m. PDT at a rented house in North Oakland, the East Bay Times reported.
kymkemp.com
Juvenile Male and Female Escaped from Custody in Mendocino County
On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody. Prior to their escape, the two detained youths were working in the garden within the confines...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksro.com
Cloverdale Man Arrested for Stealing Guns and Copper Wire
A 36-year-old man from Cloverdale has been charged on suspicion of stealing guns and more than 400 pounds of copper wire. Charles Greppi was arrested last Monday night, after police spotted him towing a stolen trailer. Authorities then searched his home, finding stripped copper wire, a stolen ATV, three types of ghost guns, and a frame for making another ghost gun. Greppi was wanted in connection with several recent burglaries in Cloverdale and prosecutors are now pursuing more charges against him.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
Novato police search for missing man
UPDATE: The man has been found. NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The Novato Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on Monday, it said in a Nixle alert. Richard Joseph Ebert, 85, was last seen walking away from his residence. Ebert was last spotted around 1:00 p.m. walking on Eucalyptus Avenue towards Novato […]
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
SF mayor's brother appears in court to get 44-year prison sentence reduced
The district attorney's office said in court on Monday they will oppose Brown getting out of prison.
VIDEO: Mysterious stunt cyclist caught on camera by passing motorist
(KRON) — A motorist passing through the North Bay while driving a Tesla caught a mysterious “stunt cyclist” on camera over the weekend. In the video, the cyclist is seen seemingly standing atop his bike, looking more like a surfer than a traditional cyclist. The unknown rider appears to be cruising slowly down the road […]
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
mendofever.com
Subject Refusing To Leave Bathroom, Found Mask – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Comments / 1