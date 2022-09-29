ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CA

Fox40

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of traffic on I-80

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) —A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway blocked multiple lanes of traffic Monday morning. The incident slowed down traffic in the westbound lanes in Fairfield. This is a developing story.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pickup truck struck by Amtrak train near Fairfield Sunday, driver killed

FAIRFIELD -- A Vallejo man in a pickup truck was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in rural Solano County.The California Highway Patrol said they received a call at 2:05 p.m. about the collision.According to the CHP, the truck driver, said to be in his 50s, backed up onto train tracks in "marshlands" along I-680 outside Cordelia, an unincorporated community seven miles west of Fairfield near the junction of Interstate 80 and Highway 12. The truck was broken in half in the crash and the train was disabled. Another train experienced a four-hour delay.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the CHP said there was no impact to auto traffic.
FAIRFIELD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run near Colusa Casino arrested

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 45 last week, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 66-year-old woman was walking south on the east shoulder of Highway 45 from the Colusa Casino just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested for DUI During Santa Rosa Police Checkpoint

Several arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night. The checkpoint was held at College Avenue and Morgan Street from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am. Officers screened 921 vehicles and 15 drivers had additional screening for possibly driving under the influence. In total, two drivers were arrested for DUI, 21 drivers were arrested or cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle, three drivers were arrested or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

SMART Expanding Midday and Afternoon Service

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will expand its midday and afternoon service starting today. A southbound train is scheduled to leave the Schulz-Sonoma County Airport station at 10:22 this morning. Then, a northbound train will leave the Larkspur station at 12:15 in the afternoon. Finally, another northbound train will leave Larkspur at 3:27 p.m. SMART says adding more service will provide an extra connection with the Golden Gate Ferry and expand more service for those taking the train to school and work.
LARKSPUR, CA
KXL

Fatal Crash In Marion County Snarls I-Five Traffic For Several Hours

MARION COUNTY, Ore – Oregon State Police along with First Responders from Aurora and Woodburn responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-Five, Friday afternoon. An initial investigation of the crash found that a Honda motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Tyler Bratton, of Santa Rosa, CA was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kymkemp.com

Juvenile Male and Female Escaped from Custody in Mendocino County

On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody. Prior to their escape, the two detained youths were working in the garden within the confines...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows man get hit by car in SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Large crowds and dozens of cars took over the intersection at Main Street and Harrison Street in San Francisco early Sunday morning during an illegal sideshow where at least one person was injured. “Saw a bunch of cars doing donuts on the street, crowd of at least 50 people in a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Clearlake Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Multiple-Vehicle Crash

Major Injury Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash at State Route 20 Intersection. A major injury was reported in a Clearlake Oaks multiple-vehicle crash involving a big rig on September 26. The collision occurred at the State Route 20 intersection with Ocean Shores Drive around 9:14 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a Dodge Ram pickup and one other vehicle in addition to the big rig.
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
KRON4 News

Novato police search for missing man

UPDATE: The man has been found. NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The Novato Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on Monday, it said in a Nixle alert. Richard Joseph Ebert, 85, was last seen walking away from his residence. Ebert was last spotted around 1:00 p.m. walking on Eucalyptus Avenue towards Novato […]
NOVATO, CA
kezi.com

Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5

WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
CORVALLIS, OR
ksro.com

A Few Earthquakes Rattle Sonoma County Over the Weekend

Sonoma County had three small earthquakes during the weekend, about three weeks after it had back-to-back quakes of magnitudes 4.4. and 4.3 less than a minute apart. There was a magnitude 2.3 near Santa Rosa just after eight o’clock Saturday night. Then, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, there was a magnitude 1.4 northeast of Cloverdale, and a 1.6 just north of Santa Rosa. Those two quakes happened 16 minutes apart. The U.S. Geological Survey did get some reports from people who felt shaking during all three earthquakes.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Law enforcement pursuit ends in Clear Lake

LUCERNE, Calif. — A chase involving law enforcement on Friday afternoon ended in Lucerne with a man wading into the lake to evade capture. Traffic throughout Lucerne was backed up for some time at around 3 p.m., as the incident was taking place. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said...
LUCERNE, CA

