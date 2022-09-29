OAKLAND – One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Woodland neighborhood of East Oakland, police said Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Police on Monday said a ShotSpotter activation indicated there were 12 shots fired.Officers went there and found an adult with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save the victim's life to no avail, according to police. On Monday, police said that a vehicle of interest connected with the crime was located and that a person of interest has been identified. The victim's name was unavailable Monday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The fatal shooting was the 99th homicide in Oakland this year, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO