2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
1 dead in weekend shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND – One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Woodland neighborhood of East Oakland, police said Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Police on Monday said a ShotSpotter activation indicated there were 12 shots fired.Officers went there and found an adult with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save the victim's life to no avail, according to police. On Monday, police said that a vehicle of interest connected with the crime was located and that a person of interest has been identified. The victim's name was unavailable Monday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The fatal shooting was the 99th homicide in Oakland this year, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Oakland shooting: 2 teens killed, 2 wounded during shooting at birthday party
OAKLAND, Calif. — Two teen boys were killed and two others were injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Oakland, California, authorities said. The teens, who were attending a party for a 17-year-old girl, were shot at about 9:45 p.m. PDT at a rented house in North Oakland, the East Bay Times reported.
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
One killed Sunday morning in another Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an East Oakland shooting early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. According to OPD, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. OPD said officers provided […]
Vallejo police officer terminated for ‘use of deadly force’
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
SFPD offering $200K in murder investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $200,000 for information leading to the suspects responsible for killing a man in 2016. The victim of the homicide in question is Keron Lamotte. The homicide took place on October 7, 2016, at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, police said. Lamotte […]
KTVU FOX 2
Smoke seen rising off I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke was seen rising in East Oakland along Suter Street and Star Avenue late Monday morning. The fire, burning before noon, is near where at least three other fires have burned, or been set, since late last month in the same Allendale, lower Laurel, neighborhood. On Sept....
2 dead, 2 injured in Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting that occurred Saturday night in Oakland has left two people dead and another two injured, according to Oakland Police Department. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the 950 block of Apgar Street. After arriving on scene, officers located multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were provided […]
Oakland school shooting investigation leads to questions over text messages
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the tense aftermath of an Oakland school shooting, questions have arisen over whether victims were discouraged from cooperating with investigators. Six people, including two students, a counselor, a security guard, a carpenter, and a school staff member, were shot by two gunmen who stormed into Rudsdale Newcomer High School and […]
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
2 gunmen at large after Oakland school mass shooting
The Oakland police chief and mayor held a news conference Thursday morning to release more details about what happened when two students and four adults were shot at school and the gunmen slipped away.
Oakland school shooting: New cellphone video shows students running out of campus after shots fired
In the video, law enforcement can be seen in the hallways with their guns drawn in an effort to get students out of the school safely. Many students tell us they are still shaken over everything that went down.
VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries
Police are investigating a collision at a sideshow that injured multiple people Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
Police say man threw gun out of car window
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) – Police arrested a man they claim returned to where he threw a gun out of his window during a police pursuit to find his missing firearm, according to a Facebook post. The pursuit began when the man ran a stop sign, the post stated. “At one point during the pursuit, […]
KGO
School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are...
